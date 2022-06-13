ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD reports 51% surge in car thefts, as ‘brazen’ criminals boast of stolen vehicles on social media

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData released by the New York City Police Department showed Grand Larceny Auto increased by 51.1% with 5,420 incidents as of June 5 compared to just 3,587 incidents by the same time in 2021. That category had one of the largest upticks during the most recent crime statistic report...

