Click here to read the full article. With a mission to bring Japanese independent cinema to a world audience, todoiF launched Friday as a new specialist streaming platform. The service is privately backed and operated by Kawano Koichi, a San Francisco State University alumnus who worked as a talent agent in Japan for two decades, before becoming involved between 2019-21 in the start-up of another Japanese specialty streamer Cinema Discoveries. The new venture will start very small, possibly as few as eight carefully-curated titles, and make them available on a transactional-VOD only basis. New titles will be uploaded monthly and will typically...

MOVIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO