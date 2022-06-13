Live Oak teen arrested for allegedly shooting a family member

Betty Ann Terry, 46, of Alachua, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly flinging hot grease at a fellow employee at Popeyes in Alachua. On June 9, Alachua Police Department officers responded to Popeyes in reference to a dispute between two employees. During their verbal argument, Terry allegedly said she was going to throw hot grease on the victim, another female employee. The store manager said he had attempted to stop her, but he backed away in fear of having hot grease thrown on him. Terry then allegedly grabbed a tool from the fryer that had hot grease on it, and she threw the grease at the victim. Witnesses said that Terry threw grease at the victim approximately three times. The regional manager told police that the grease is set at 330 degrees.

