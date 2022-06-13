ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Live Oak teen arrested for allegedly shooting a family member

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old is in custody after shooting a family member in Live...

www.wcjb.com

WCJB

Man arrested after firing a gun during an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting someone during an argument. 39-year old Raymond Webb was arrested yesterday after a shooting Tuesday. Witnesses say Webb pulled a gun out of his car and fired several shots at the victim hitting him in the pelvis. After...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Suspects shoot at deputies in Monticello, no injuries reported

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says suspects shot at deputies as they were following up on an ongoing investigation at a house on Chestnut Street Thursday afternoon. According to Sheriff Mac McNeil, when the deputies got out of their cars, the suspects fired two or...
MONTICELLO, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua woman arrested after allegedly throwing grease on fellow Popeyes employee

Betty Ann Terry, 46, of Alachua, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly flinging hot grease at a fellow employee at Popeyes in Alachua. On June 9, Alachua Police Department officers responded to Popeyes in reference to a dispute between two employees. During their verbal argument, Terry allegedly said she was going to throw hot grease on the victim, another female employee. The store manager said he had attempted to stop her, but he backed away in fear of having hot grease thrown on him. Terry then allegedly grabbed a tool from the fryer that had hot grease on it, and she threw the grease at the victim. Witnesses said that Terry threw grease at the victim approximately three times. The regional manager told police that the grease is set at 330 degrees.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Two individuals charged with grand theft from Rural King

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ocala farm supply store. 37-year old Brandon Crews and 35-year old Jessica Long are in jail. Ocala police officers found two stolen mowers in their motel room. Since the beginning of June,...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Manhunt ends for armed robbery suspect near Three Rivers Estates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 News update on the multi-day manhunt for an armed robbery suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies say 55-year-old Daniel Mobley was arrested on 284th Street. He is accused of robbing the Dollar General on U.S. 27 near Branford at gunpoint. He then...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Baldwin man arrested after high-speed chase down 39th Avenue in Gainesville

Donald Eugene Whaley, 45, was arrested yesterday afternoon following a high-speed chase down 39th Avenue in Gainesville. Yesterday at about 2:15 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers were alerted that Marion County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a Ford F-250 truck that was stolen in Jacksonville on June 8. An FHP Trooper on I-75 caught up to the vehicle around the 380 mile marker in Alachua County. The trooper reported that the truck was traveling between 90 mph and 100 mph on I-75, using all three lanes and passing on the shoulders. Four FHP cars pursued the truck, which left the interstate at exit 390 onto NW 39th Avenue eastbound. The truck reportedly traveled at speeds between 85 and 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on 39th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Orlando man arrested in connection with Days Inn homicide in July 2020

Jahreem Terrence Iles, 31, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Kurry Jackson on July 13, 2020, at the Days Inn on SW 13th Street. The investigation found that Iles drove Tyron Miller from Orlando to Gainesville that evening for the purpose of buying drugs from Jackson, but when they arrived, Miller allegedly tried to rob Jackson, and Jackson was shot.
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County K9 dies of ‘heat-related injury’

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County K9 Drago died Tuesday after suffering a “heat-related injury” during a training exercise, the Sheriff’s Office said. Drago had served with the Sheriff’s Office since November 2017. “It really hurts to lose a member of the CCSO family,” Sheriff...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Convicted felon arrested for attempted murder

Raymond Curtis Webb, 39, was arrested this morning and charged with attempted felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly shooting another man yesterday. At about 1:45 p.m. yesterday in the 1800 block of NE 23rd Avenue, Webb allegedly argued with the victim near a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

15-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Suwannee County

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a shooting this morning, June 13th, at the 12700 block of 72nd Terrace. The Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old shot an adult female family member while she was sleeping in bed, leaving a non-life threatening injury to her arm. The teen fled...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Dollar General in Suwannee County robbed at gun point

UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office says they could not find the suspect overnight. They identified him as Daniel Scott Mobley, Sr. They say he is 55 and from Fort White. The Sheriff's Office said they had been searching for him in the Three Rivers Estates in Columbia County. The Suwannee County...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Lowndes County man killed during officer-involved-shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot during an officer-involved-shooting in Valdosta. Preliminary information indicates that Lowndes County deputies were dispatched by 911 to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself. The man was later identified as 32-year-old Timothy Adams, of Valdosta.
southgatv.com

Valdosta man killed in officer involved shooting

VALDOSTA, GA – The GBI is now identifying the man who died in an officer involved shooting Monday. Authorities say 32 year old Timothy Adams of Valdosta is the deceased. GBI agents say the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent investigation after the incident. The preliminary information...
VALDOSTA, GA
alachuachronicle.com

ASO still seeking suspect in Palms of Archer homicide

Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners investigating the death of Zhane Sanders. Sanders, who was 16 years old, was shot during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 5th, in the Palms of Archer Mobile Home Park.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested in Marion county with multiple charges

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Ocala were arrested in Gainesville today after police officers stopped them for a traffic violation. Gainesville police officers pulled over 32-year-old Kenterrell Wright and 30-year-old Tevin Holmes. When the vehicle stopped, Holmes threw a white object out the window. Wright, who had...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Sovereign Citizen” arrested with gun at VA clinic

Hugh Lawrence Machen, 66, was arrested yesterday after allegedly bringing a gun into the VA Optometry Clinic at 5533 SW 64th Street. According to the arrest report, Machen arrived at the clinic for an appointment and was asked to leave for unknown reasons. He then allegedly went out to the parking lot, retrieved a pistol that he concealed under his jacket, and returned to the clinic. Staff put him in a room at the back and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

