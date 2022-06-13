ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Best pet shops and feed stores in Paso Robles

By Access Publishing
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Pets are family! That’s why we made this helpful roundup of pet and feed shops in Paso Robles.

– Looking for pet shops and feed stores Paso Robles? Well, look no further because no matter if your animals have two legs or four, feathers of fur, these locations in Paso Robles will have the feed and supplies you’ll need.

Check out our list of the best places to get feed and pet supplies in Paso Robles:

The Pet Department

The Pet Department is a handy one-stop location for all your pet needs. They offer pets for adoption as well as all the supplies you need to maintain the health and happiness of the current ones. Competitive prices and expertise. They also offer pet grooming. Located at 705 6th Street, in Paso Robles. Open Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Website: thepetdept.com.

Lemos

Lemos Pet and Feed supply is a national chain with a Paso Robles location. They offer toys, treats and food for your dogs, cats and other pets. They also offer services such as teeth cleanings, microchipping, vaccinations, flea and tick control, heartworm prevention, testing and deworming and others. They also have a wash-your-own-pet station. Located at 1491 Creston Rd, in Paso Robles. Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Website: lemospet.com.

Petco

National chain with a Paso Robles location. They sell pet food & supplies, such as toys, beds & apparel, and also offer pet services such as grooming, vaccinations and training. Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Located at 2155 Theatre Dr, in Paso Robles. Website: stores.petco.com/ca/pasorobles/pet-supplies-pasorobles-ca-2143.html

Farm Supply Company is a farmer-owned cooperative that has been serving the Central Coast’s farm, home, and ranch needs for over 65 years. Whether you’ve got 100 acres or a small patio, Farm Supply has everything you need for the farmer in you. They offer an array of feed products, pet products, equine products and more. Paso Robles location is at 2450 Ramada Drive. Open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays. Website: farmsupplycompany.com.

Premier Ag Inc

Premier Ag. Inc is a performance hay and feed company in Paso Robles. Whether you have an animal athlete, a senior horse, or are working on a grand-champion 4H project, they can help you find just the right feed for your animal. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff can help you find feed and supplements best-suited to your animals’ needs. Store located at 1041 Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles. Open Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Website: premierag.net.

Cal Ag

Cal Ag has been supplying Paso Robles with quality hay, feed, and ranch supplies since 1982. They have everything you need for your horses, livestock, and pets, as well as farm or ranch supplies. Check out their “Consignment Coral,” where they have a variety of gently used Western & English saddles, tack (bridles, breast collars, bits, reins, cinches, blankets, pads, etc.), ropes, handcrafted bridles hooks, books, knives, and more. Located at 4615 Monterey Rd. in Paso Robles. Open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Website: facebook.com/CALAGPR/

What are your favorite pet and feed places in Paso Robles? Let us know and it could get added to this list. Email your recommendations to Skye@accesspublishing.com.

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. This article recommends the pet and feed shops in Paso Robles and surrounding areas that our writers and editors recommend. If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

Comments / 0

