WalletHub: NC 15th most fun state in US

By Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When it comes to summer fun, North Carolina ranks right up there and is a jack of all trades, it seems.

According to the most recent details released by WalletHub , North Carolina is ranked No. 15 as the most fun state in the United States. That ranking was determined by compiling metrics in 26 different categories, from movie costs, parks and more.

Our state’s overall score was 41.14. That compares to California, which was No. 1 (63.6), Florida (61.26) and Nevada (59.84). This is how our state broke down in several key categories:

  • 8th – Restaurants per Capita
  • 15th – Movie Theaters per Capita
  • 10th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita
  • 17th – Amusement Parks per Capita
  • 25th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita
  • 9th – Fitness Centers per Capita

