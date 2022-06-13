Dickenson County school leaders announce death of middle school student
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Public Schools on Monday announced the death of a student at Ridgeview Middle School (RMS).
School leaders did not identify the student but did state that school counselors are available at RMS from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Students can also call 276-835-1625 to speak with a counselor.
News Channel 11 has reached out to the school system for more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.
