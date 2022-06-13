ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Dickenson County school leaders announce death of middle school student

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baTob_0g9Ho6br00

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Public Schools on Monday announced the death of a student at Ridgeview Middle School (RMS).

Principal Andy Hare to remain at Sullivan East

School leaders did not identify the student but did state that school counselors are available at RMS from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.

Students can also call 276-835-1625 to speak with a counselor.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the school system for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
wcyb.com

New Russell County superintendent of schools to begin July 1

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A new Russell County superintendent of schools is prepared to take over next month. The opening comes as Dr. Greg Brown announced his retirement in November. Dr. Kim Hooker will take over July 1 in the new role. Hooker currently serves as the system’s...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Sit-in protest held during Hawkins County BOE meeting

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A silent protest was held at the Hawkins County Board of Education meeting Thursday evening in support of a woman who has filed a lawsuit against the school system claiming her son faced racially-motivated harassment and retaliation from school administrators. The lawsuit was filed last month by the mother of a […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#Education#Sullivan East School#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Principal Andy Hare to remain at Sullivan East

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare will remain at the school following pushback from the community surrounding his reassignment. Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski announced Monday that the decision followed a June school board meeting that brought multiple speakers before leaders to express their disappointment. “I listened to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

John Sevier Center passes crucial HUD inspection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The effort to get John Sevier Center (JSC) residents into new housing passed a crucial checkpoint Wednesday when Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) learned the building had passed an important inspection. Inspectors for HUD’s Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) conducted the JSC’s first REAC inspection in more than five years […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Bristol, Virginia Agrees to Close Plagued Landfill After Injunction Filed

Bristol, Virginia is agreeing to terms demanded by the City of Bristol, Tennessee that will result in the closure of the foul smelling Bristol, Virginia landfill. A preliminary injunction order was filed Tuesday morning and will provide a clear set of actions and enforceable timeline to address the issues at the landfill. In a statement released Tuesday by Bristol, Tennessee, officials says the lawsuit against its sister city remains open and the city will closely monitor Bristol, Virginia’s compliance with the order.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Richlands salon owner could face 30 years for pandemic funds fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Richlands, Virginia woman who owned a local nail and hair salon pleaded guilty to using pandemic unemployment benefits through mail fraud. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mandi Dawn Hammond, 36, closed her salon, Jama Nail Beauty Bar & Gift Shop, for six weeks starting in […]
RICHLANDS, VA
WJHL

Johnson City looking to expand, moves forward with two annexations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City officials are preparing for the city to grow in population and geographical size as several developers look to build new homes. The new developments would push forward the city’s growth and address high demand for housing, but city leaders want to tread carefully to avoid complications with population […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City top small Tennessee city for small businesses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City is Tennessee’s top-ranked small city for small businesses in a just-released “Go Verizon” report that ranked nearly 400 cities. “We have a lot of independent businesses here,” Johnson City Washington County Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Cantler said Thursday after learning of the ranking. “We have a lot […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Who’s who in the Summer Wells case?

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn (WJHL)- It’s been one year since Summer Wells was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. No one has been charged in the disappearance of the now 6-year-old little girl. There haven’t been any leads and no tangible evidence on her whereabouts since she was reported missing […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Tenn. obtains agreement from sister city regarding landfill closure

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee city officials said Tuesday that a “significant victory has been won” for its residents after they received an agreement from Bristol, Virginia to close the landfill that has been at the center of controversy in both cities and take actions to limit the impacts it has had. According to […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy