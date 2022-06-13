ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man admits to shooting, killing one person at Ridgecrest Apartments, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Carl Williams Carl Williams (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars this week after admitting to shooting and killing one person.

Carl Williams, 31, is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting over the weekend that killed one man

On June 12, the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Woodcliff Circle and Woodcliff Drive inside the Ridgecrest Apartments just before 11 a.m. for a shooting.

Officers found one man, identified as Darius Collier, on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, an affidavit said.

Collier was taken to Regional One Hospital but was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Later that same day just after 10 p.m., Carl Williams walked into the Austin Peay Police Station to be arrested for shooting and killing Collier.

According to reports, Williams waived his Miranda Rights and gave investigators a verbal statement admitting to the shooting.

Williams told police where to find the gun, the affidavit said.

He is due in court on June 14 and there is no bond information.

