Protests

PS 58 parents, teachers, students rally against potential budget cuts in 2023 plan

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Parents, teachers and students at PS 58 are rallied Monday morning against proposed budget cuts that are set to take place in the 2023 budget.

The City Council is set to adopt the city budget Monday night, but that budget includes funding cuts to Department of Education schools.

PS 58 is projected to receive $2 million in cuts, which the group believes could have a negative impact on the school.

Schools Chancellor David Banks released a statement regarding the impact of enrollment changes on the budget saying:

"That aid ends in two years, and we owe it to our current and future students not to impose steep, drastic reductions in funding when it runs out. We are supporting schools in this transition by cushioning the impact on schools both this year and next year using the remainder of federal funds, while keeping every school at 100% of Fair Student Funding as promised."

