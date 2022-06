The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office is warning residents of scams involving online transactions. Two complaints to the sheriff’s office involved buying puppies online from advertisements on Facebook Marketplace. Other recent scams include PayPal and Venmo. The sheriff’s office wants to remind everyone to never wire or transfer money to individuals you don’t know. Don’t purchase prepaid gift cards or give anyone the numbers off those gift cards. many of these scams are based outside of the United States making recovery of your funds impossible. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department says if you have any questions before you make a transaction you may regret, you can contact them.

NICOLLET COUNTY, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO