ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata, OK

Nowata Commissioners Discuss First Responders Radio Project

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nowata County Commissioners continued discussion on the First Responders Radio Project at Monday morning’s meeting. Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers and multiple local fire chiefs gave their...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Board of Osage County Commissioners Meeting Tuesday

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will re-convene for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday after the Juneteenth Holiday weekend. During that meeting, the Board will consider taking action on signing a memorandum of understanding with INCOG regarding a flat monthly billing rate for 911. This was approved by the INCOG Board back in May.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Commissioners to be Presented With Contract

The Washington County Commissioners will convene on Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting in downtown Bartlesville at which time they will look to get a number of things accomplished. The Board will consider signing a contract for services between the Washington County Assessor’s Office and Total Assessment Solutions Corporation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

District One Lends Avant Needed Equipment

District One Commissioner for Osage County Randall Jones had surplussed two 2005 pickup trucks and a New Holland Tractor in March. The value of these three vehicles came close to totaling $50,000 and the Avant Fire Department has since expressed interest in utilizing the equipment. Jones recently said he had no problem lending them those vehicles.
AVANT, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Public Schools Focus on School Safety

The next Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting will focus on school safety, according to Supt. Chuck McCauley. Bartlesville schools has an ongoing practice of safety protocols, which includes limited access to the buildings, the lobbyguard system for background checks and security cameras throughout the schools. Supt. McCauley said that Director of Safety Security Kerri Ikelberry will bring the board up to date on all things safety related.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Nowata, OK
County
Nowata County, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

A Grant is Allowing OCSO to Work Safety Shifts

A grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office allowed Osage County Deputies to work highway safety shifts yesterday along State Highway 20 west at which time they made several speeding related traffic stops. One driver was stopped going 92 miles per hour and that car was impounded. The Sheriff’s Office...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Keeping a Watchful Eye on COVID

Nearly an additional 5,000 COVID-19 cases have been added since last week, this according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The rolling seven day average sits at 544 and a representative from the Osage County Health Department recently said Osage County has seen a 23 percent increase from last week alone.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Radios
publicradiotulsa.org

Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

Did you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about 55% of eligible voters in Oklahoma actually voted in the November 2020 election...and that this is the lowest voter-participation percentage nationwide? Our conversation on ST is about how to get more voters voting in the Sooner State, and our guest is Margaret Kobos, the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress. This organization is today (Thursday the 16th; here in Tulsa) launching a statewide campaign -- "a sort of road show," as Kobos puts it -- aimed at both generating awareness and gathering petition signatures in order to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma. You can learn more about this campaign, and can sign the online petition, at unmuteok.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Kohout Convicted on Lesser Count

A Bartlesville man was sentenced to thirty days in the Department of Corrections after being convicted on felony count of threatening an act of violence. Clinton Kohout had his sentence returned by a Washington County Jury on Wednesday. The defendant was originally charged with soliciting for first degree murder. An...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested on Multiple Domestic Complaints

A Bartlesville man was arrested on multiple charged stemming from an alleged domestic incident that occurred on Tuesday. Cody Harbour was arraigned on charges of domestic assault by strangulation, assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault & battery. The defendant appeared at the Washington County Courthouse while in custody on Wednesday.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Arvest Bank Helps Raise More than 1.9 Million Meals

Arvest Bank launched its annual Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves two months ago. Today, the bank announced that with the help of customers and community members, it has exceeded the campaign goal by raising more than 1.92 million meals. Launched in 2011,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Montgomery County Juvenile Division Attorney Arrested for DUI and Slapping Officer

The Montgomery County Juvenile Division Attorney is arrested for alleged DUI and resisting officers. Last night at around 10:30pm, Montgomery County Deputies were dispatched to Highway 160 and 75 west of Independence for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. Dispatch received reports of a female stumbling out of the vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies identified the driver as 65-year-old Daylene Walls, attorney for the county, and her friend 75-year-old Steven Simmons.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy