ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Temporary park road closure coming in Pea Ridge

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW1rU_0g9HnFVM00

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The tour road at Pea Ridge National Military Park will be closed for one day, beginning the week of June 20, 2022, for the removal and replacement of a section of tour road.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the closure is “a part of a larger ongoing project within the park to replace and expand the current parking lots at the visitor center.” No vehicles or bicycles will be allowed to drive the seven-mile tour road, and the park equestrian trail will also be closed for the day.

Arkansas Tourism celebrates the ‘Future of Travel’

Visitors traveling to the park that week are encouraged to call the park or check the park Facebook page ahead of time to verify that the tour road is open. The actual removal date depends on the weather and will hopefully occur between Monday and Wednesday, June 20-22.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
bentonvillear.com

Street Closure - Tiger Blvd.

Bentonville, AR…. There is a street closure on Tiger Blvd. between North Walton and Apple Glen Street beginning Monday, June 20, 2022. This closure is scheduled to be closed approximately two months’ due intersection and drainage improvements. Local traffic will be permitted and detour signs will be in place.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Arkansas#Tourism#The National Park Service#Union#Nexstar Media Inc
The Fiction Addiction

Beautiful Places in Eureka Springs, AR

When we picture Eureka Springs, we probably think of the historic downtown first. The well-preserved Victorian architecture and twisting paths create a beautiful spot for walking, shopping, and dining. And, of course, taking photos on your trip. Interesting local shops, including jewelry, decorative imports, clothes and the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market make this a picturesque shopping destination, with great photo ops around town.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
visitbentonville.com

Bentonville Bike Fest Ready For the Spotlight

The mega mountain biking event in northwest Arkansas is poised for its biggest year yet. Bentonville, Arkansas, might not come to mind when mountain biking is the topic — but it should. The city of 50,000-plus, nestled in the northwest corner of the state, wants to be known as the mountain biking capital of the world.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Safety measures increase for NWA Pride Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are upping the security for upcoming pride month festivities. Saturday is the annual Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival, and some members of the pride community are worried about their safety. This concern stems from recent mass shootings in Texas and Oklahoma. A Fayetteville man, among others, was arrested in Idaho […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Former Hooters building demolished in north Fayetteville

The former Hooters restaurant building in north Fayetteville was demolished this week to make room for a new mixed-use development. The building had been empty since the restaurant closed in 2013. It sat on a 7.42-acre parcel facing Shiloh Drive just south of the Northwest Arkansas Mall. The site also includes a large undeveloped area to the west.
5NEWS

Water line replacement to cause road closure in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Evanton Road at the intersection with Stonehaven Drive in Bella Vista will be closed on Monday, June 20, while crews replace a water line. It will be closed to traffic during the daytime hours and detoured along Hiwassee Road, to Evanton Road, and then to Stonehaven Drive.
BELLA VISTA, AR
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Nestled in the spectacular Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs is an adorable Victorian-era town that’s just oozing history and charm. Explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed downtown, and you’ll find unique boutique shops, funky art galleries, and excellent eateries. Plus, you’ll love checking out all of the beautiful 19th-century homes!
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy