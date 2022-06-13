Temporary park road closure coming in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The tour road at Pea Ridge National Military Park will be closed for one day, beginning the week of June 20, 2022, for the removal and replacement of a section of tour road.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the closure is “a part of a larger ongoing project within the park to replace and expand the current parking lots at the visitor center.” No vehicles or bicycles will be allowed to drive the seven-mile tour road, and the park equestrian trail will also be closed for the day.

Visitors traveling to the park that week are encouraged to call the park or check the park Facebook page ahead of time to verify that the tour road is open. The actual removal date depends on the weather and will hopefully occur between Monday and Wednesday, June 20-22.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62.

