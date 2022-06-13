ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville Public Schools Sodexo Facilities Leadership Change

By Sunrise Reporter
 4 days ago

Bartlesville Public Schools welcomes Caleb Rovenstine to the role of Sodexo Director of Facilities for the district effective July 5th. Caleb has worked as a Project Manager with over...

Bartlesville Public Schools Focus on School Safety

The next Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting will focus on school safety, according to Supt. Chuck McCauley. Bartlesville schools has an ongoing practice of safety protocols, which includes limited access to the buildings, the lobbyguard system for background checks and security cameras throughout the schools. Supt. McCauley said that Director of Safety Security Kerri Ikelberry will bring the board up to date on all things safety related.
Washington Co. Commissioners to be Presented With Contract

The Washington County Commissioners will convene on Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting in downtown Bartlesville at which time they will look to get a number of things accomplished. The Board will consider signing a contract for services between the Washington County Assessor’s Office and Total Assessment Solutions Corporation.
Board of Osage County Commissioners Meeting Tuesday

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will re-convene for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday after the Juneteenth Holiday weekend. During that meeting, the Board will consider taking action on signing a memorandum of understanding with INCOG regarding a flat monthly billing rate for 911. This was approved by the INCOG Board back in May.
Arvest Bank Helps Raise More than 1.9 Million Meals

Arvest Bank launched its annual Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves two months ago. Today, the bank announced that with the help of customers and community members, it has exceeded the campaign goal by raising more than 1.92 million meals. Launched in 2011,...
A Grant is Allowing OCSO to Work Safety Shifts

A grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office allowed Osage County Deputies to work highway safety shifts yesterday along State Highway 20 west at which time they made several speeding related traffic stops. One driver was stopped going 92 miles per hour and that car was impounded. The Sheriff’s Office...
Ben Johnson Days Taking Place This Week

Ben Johnson Days in Pawhuska starts on Wednesday night with the artisans of the west show starting at 6 p.m. at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska. The yearly event runs through Sunday. The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will host the kick-off event for the Cattleman’s Convention on Thursday evening with...
publicradiotulsa.org

Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

Did you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about 55% of eligible voters in Oklahoma actually voted in the November 2020 election...and that this is the lowest voter-participation percentage nationwide? Our conversation on ST is about how to get more voters voting in the Sooner State, and our guest is Margaret Kobos, the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress. This organization is today (Thursday the 16th; here in Tulsa) launching a statewide campaign -- "a sort of road show," as Kobos puts it -- aimed at both generating awareness and gathering petition signatures in order to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma. You can learn more about this campaign, and can sign the online petition, at unmuteok.org.
JUNETEENTH Celebration Event in Bartelsville

Everyone is invited to JUNETEENTH: A Celebration with food, inflatables, music, yard games, and vendors!. This special free event is sponsored by the Black Employee Networks of both ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 Saturday, June 18, 2022 11:00 am – 2:30 pm at Westside Community Center 501 S. Bucy Ave., Bartlesville.
Osage County Keeping a Watchful Eye on COVID

Nearly an additional 5,000 COVID-19 cases have been added since last week, this according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The rolling seven day average sits at 544 and a representative from the Osage County Health Department recently said Osage County has seen a 23 percent increase from last week alone.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

St. John’s in Sand Springs temporarily closed

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Ascension St. John’s primary care and urgent care facility in Sand Springs are temporarily closed, according to an Ascension St. John Facebook post. Due to flooding our Sand Springs Primary Care and Urgent Care facilities are closed temporarily. Please refer to https://ascn.io/3xunMKu for an alternate location nearest you. We will post a notification when we can safely reopen both facilities.
Get Real Ministries: Jesus Burger Saturday

You are invited to get your fill of food and the love of Jesus Christ on Saturday night at 6pm the Jesus Burger event at Get Real Ministries. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited the public to join them for the monthly Jesus Burger event each third Saturday of the month at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville, OK.
KRMG

STD rates explode among Oklahoma’s senior citizen population

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Sexually transmitted diseases are exploding in the senior citizen population in Oklahoma. Reported cases have more than quadrupled. A report looks at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from the last full decade. Comparing reported STD cases from 2010 to 2019, numbers show in...
Kohout Convicted on Lesser Count

A Bartlesville man was sentenced to thirty days in the Department of Corrections after being convicted on felony count of threatening an act of violence. Clinton Kohout had his sentence returned by a Washington County Jury on Wednesday. The defendant was originally charged with soliciting for first degree murder. An...
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Tulsa, Oklahoma?

When it comes to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the barbecue scene is one of the best in the country. There is so much variety in the barbecue coming out of Oklahoma, and the meat is incredibly fresh and locally sourced. Because I live about an hour away from Tulsa, we tend to visit the city a few times a month. Whether it's to see the live music shows or the gathering place, which is a big art walk, there is so much to do here.
