Teen Mom star Malorie Beaver’s baby daddy Lane Fernandez dead at 28 just three weeks after son’s birth

By Kylie Parham
 3 days ago

MALORIE Beaver's baby daddy Lane Fernandez has died just weeks after welcoming his son, The Sun can confirm.

The 28-year-old Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star, who shared his daughter Emerson, 3, with Rachel Beaver’s sister, was mourned by the famous reality TV family and his new wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CLDr_0g9HmWIg00
Lane Fernandez has passed away Credit: Facebook/Kylee Rose Fernandez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2Nkn_0g9HmWIg00
He shares his daughter Emerson with Malorie Beaver Credit: Instagram/Malorie Beaver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqLjw_0g9HmWIg00
Rachel Beaver left a heartbreaking message for her niece's lost dad Credit: Instagram/Rachel LeAnn

Lane's wife, Kylee Rose, shared a series of photos with her late husband holding their newborn son, Nolyn.

She captioned the Facebook post: "I’m so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you.

"It’s always been you. Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband.

"You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend. I miss you more than anything baby."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWs8G_0g9HmWIg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3Ym0_0g9HmWIg00

Others rushed to the comments to share their condolences with the new mom.

"Oh my gosh, so sorry for your loss! Prayers for you and ur precious baby, and all the family!" one wrote.

"I'm so very sorry love. You and that baby are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you sweet girl," a second penned.

A third noted: "My heart breaks for you, Ky. I love you so much and those babies, I’m here for you all. Praying for you and those babies so hard."

Kylee replied to some comments, writing: "Thank you.. I’m just at a stand still. Like, how do you live life without your best friend.."

Rachel also addressed the loss of her sister's baby daddy, sharing a photo of him with his daughter Emerson in the pool on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote alongside the image: "I can't even begin to express the pain I feel right now. Gone too soon...rest easy Lane," with a sad face emoji and red heart emoji.

DIFFICULT CO-PARENTING

Malorie, 21, shares her three-year-old daughter Emerson with Lane, and has battled heavily over the custody of their daughter.

In July of last year, Malorie slammed Lane and his wife on Facebook and revealed she is keeping her daughter from them, saying the toddler hadn’t seen her father and stepmother since Easter.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Kylee claimed they were hoping to obtain custody after being blocked from Emerson.

She said at the time: “We ask Malorie to see her and she has us blocked. When she chooses to unblock us she ignores us or says ‘oh Emerson doesn’t want to talk to you.’

“Emmy has a father and stepmother that care about her so much and love her unconditionally. Malorie chooses to let her jealousy get in the way of her child’s happiness, and that’s not only sad, but low as a mother.”

On Facebook, Malorie said her daughter is “terrified of her father” and he has “done nothing but hurt us and our family.”

Kylee told The Sun of the allegation: “Emerson isn’t scared of her father that’s plain to see. He’s always so supporting and loving.

“On Easter, she had so much fun. Malorie was able to call whenever she wanted, she FaceTimed her when she wanted, everything was alright. I mean Emerson always has a blast at our house! As if my pictures and videos don’t say enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nh2qf_0g9HmWIg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYGC7_0g9HmWIg00

“We are here for Emerson. We always have been!”

On Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Malorie and Lane tried to work on their relationship, as he even appeared on an episode of the MTV show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2215nb_0g9HmWIg00
Lane and his wife Kylee welcomed a son three weeks ago Credit: Facebook/Kylee Rose Fernandez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2wMI_0g9HmWIg00
He died at the age of 28 Credit: Facebook/Kylee Rose Fernandez

Comments / 52

Kathie Brown
3d ago

"father of her child" sounds so much better than " baby daddy". Sorry but I think the whole 'baby momma', 'baby daddy' sounds trashy. JMO

Reply(9)
73
Kristina Becker
3d ago

MTV really needs to stop glorifying being a teen parent .. i am sorry to hear of his passing

Reply(3)
49
Danielle Lillie
3d ago

so? and hiw did he die? I see she shared to get sympathy but didn't see what caused his death..

Reply(3)
30
