KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service said the threat for severe storms Wednesday night has come to an end for most of the Kansas City area. A severe thunderstorm watch had been issued for the Kansas City area until midnight. But at 8:34 p.m., Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, Jackson and Platte counties in Missouri were lifted from the watch.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO