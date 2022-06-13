Cancel culture cops come for Lizzo over ‘ableist slur’ in song

Lizzo is under the fire of “ableist” term burn.

Disability advocates on social media are fuming over the bodacious pop diva’s brazen use of the word “sp-z” — a common American colloquialism for the term “spastic” that means something much more offensive in UK — in the new song “Grrls.”

And digital detractors are demanding the lyric either be changed or Lizzo be canceled.

“[Lizzo] pls change ur new song to take out the ableist slur. It is not too late to humbly listen and remove a word that is derogatory and harmful and painful. there is no feminism that excludes disabled folks so pls,” implored a whistleblower on Twitter.

“You’re stupid as s- -t if you honestly think Lizzo didn’t know what she was doing by using the word sp*z in her latest song,” argued another, in part.

In the opening verse of the freshly debuted track “Grrrls,” the 34-year-old Grammy-winner sings: “Hold my bag, b- – -h, hold my bag / Do you see this s- -t? I’m a sp-z.”

Lizzo’s use of the questionable term is at the center of social media controversy, sparking a debate over whether the lyrics of her song should be changed. GC Images

In the U.S., “sp-z” is commonly used as slang to indicate “going crazy” or “freaking out.”

However, in the UK, the word is considered a highly offensive epithet aimed to disparage people living with cerebral palsy — a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone or posture caused by abnormal brain development during gestation.

Representatives for Lizzo did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

And owing to the expression’s double meaning, cyber controversy has erupted throughout the Twittersphere.

Disability advocates online argue that Lizzo’s use of the word was “irresponsible.” Getty Images for Youtube

“Lizzo’s use of ableist slurs is completely irresponsible, coming from someone with Tourette Syndrome. To improve this matter, the music video must have her making, then eating a cheese sandwich. This is the only way she will win my personal forgiveness,” chimed another.

“Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Sp-z’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better,” barked a blaster on Twitter.

Despite the keyboard criticisms, a number of Lizzo’s fans supported her use of the word, insisting the soulful songbird was totally unaware of her lyrical blunder.

“The meaning of Sp-z in US: To lose self control Lizzo didn’t mean for it to be ableist, she is American so that word means something completely different to her,” argued a Lizzo lover.

“Hey [Lizzo], stick to your guns and don’t be bullied by the #cancelculture mob,” tweeted another.

So far, the “About Damn Time” voluptuary has yet to openly respond to the online outcry.