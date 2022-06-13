ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

I’m a lot happier – Harriet Dart flourishing after ending ‘toxic’ relationship

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAOmz_0g9HmP7b00

Harriet Dart revealed extricating herself from a toxic relationship has helped her flourish on the court this season.

The 25-year-old broke into the top 100 for the first time earlier this year and has been in impressive form on the grass, reaching the quarter-finals in Nottingham last week and following that up with her first main draw victory in six attempts at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham on Monday.

Dart, currently ranked 106, showed her confidence on grass with an emphatic 6-2 6-0 victory over world number 61 Camila Osorio, breaking the demoralised Colombian’s serve six times.

Dart’s strong results have helped her believe she belongs at the top level, but changes in her life away from the court have been just as important.

“I went through a really bad personal time that was not a fun time in my life last year and I really had to work on a lot of things,” she said.

“I’m a lot happier now, I have a nice boyfriend now, which is nice. I went through a bad relationship, it was very toxic, and I do believe, if you’re happier off the court, you’re happier on the court. It’s like any job, if you bring things from home into the workplace, it’s very challenging.

“I definitely feel like I belong a lot more. In previous years I’ve had some good results, but I’ve lost some pretty close matches.

“To be able to come through a close match last week against a good player like Camila Giorgi, especially when she’s had some good results on grass. It’s not just about doing well here, it’s about doing well the whole year. I feel like I’ve made steps in that way.”

Dart’s reward is a clash with former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in round two.

The Romanian second seed was also a comfortable winner, seeing off Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-1 6-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeiDJ_0g9HmP7b00
Simona Halep celebrates her victory over Lesia Tsurenko (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Dart and Halep have met once before, at the Australian Open two years ago, when the British player performed admirably in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.

“It’s another challenge,” said Dart. “I’ve played her in Australia, Rod Laver Arena, so it’s quite different playing her on a different surface. Hopefully the crowd will be in my favour. It’s exciting to see where my game’s at. She’s a multiple grand slam champion.”

Halep was playing her first grass-court match since lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 2019, having been sidelined last year by injury.

She is expecting a tricky afternoon against Dart, saying: “I saw her playing lately. She’s doing great so it’s going to be difficult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KL1TI_0g9HmP7b00
The Rothesay Classic is missing some big names (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“On grass it’s different, everything is different and she’s used to it, she’s from here, so it’s going to be a big challenge, but I’m here just to play as good as possible and to do my best. It’s everything I ask for.”

The downgrading of the event to the smallest category of the WTA Tour coupled with the absence through injury of Emma Raducanu has given the tournament, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, a more low-key feel than normal.

Croatian Donna Vekic, Serbian lucky loser Aleksandra Krunic and American Lauren Davis were other winners on the first day of main draw action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emma Raducanu expected to miss Eastbourne through injury

Emma Raducanu is expected to skip the Rothesay International Eastbourne, the PA news agency understands, but has until 4pm on Friday to make a decision over her participation. The British number one saw her preparations for Wimbledon hit last week when she suffered an injury to her side in Nottingham and was forced to retire from her match against Viktorija Golubic.
SPORTS
newschain

Eoin Morgan admits injury may restrict England appearances this summer

Eoin Morgan admitted he is likely to miss England matches this summer as he manages his troublesome upper right leg in an attempt to feature at this autumn’s T20 World Cup. A quadriceps injury struck in the West Indies in January and the England captain tweaked his groin for Middlesex recently, putting his readiness for three one-day internationals in the Netherlands in doubt.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flourishing#Colombian
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ange Postecoglou relishing opportunity with Celtic in Champions League

Ange Postecoglou admits he will have to pinch himself when he takes Celtic into their first Champions League game next season. The former Australia boss made an instant impact at Parkhead after arriving last summer by winning the Premier Sports Cup and wrenching the cinch Premiership title back from Old Firm rivals Rangers.
SOCCER
newschain

Dayana Yastremska edges past Jelena Ostapenko to reach Birmingham semis

Dayana Yastremska came out on top of a topsy-turvy clash to upset top seed Jelena Ostapenko and reach the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham. Ostapenko survived a major wobble in the first round against Rebecca Marino and led by a set and twice by a break in the deciding set against Yastremska, but it was the Ukrainian who ground out a 3-6 7-5 7-5 victory.
TENNIS
newschain

Home Secretary agrees to extradition of Julian Assange

The Home Secretary has signed an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, it was announced on Friday. WikiLeaks called it a “dark day” for press freedom and British democracy. The Australian is being held at Belmarsh prison in London after mounting a lengthy...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Grandmother of 10 ‘stunned’ to win £3.5m dream home with £10 ticket

A grandmother of 10 has said she was “absolutely stunned” to win a multimillion-pound home in the Cotswolds from a £10 ticket. Susan Havenhand, from Somerset, entered Omaze’s campaign in a bid to nab the £3.5 million, six-bedroom house, but had to be convinced by her daughter that she and her husband of 43 years, John, had actually won.
HOBBIES
newschain

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

The Ukrainian navy claims it has struck a Russian boat carrying air defence systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea. The navy said the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy