Rhea County, TN

4H Club opens doors for Walker

By By Becky Tucker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

From its inception, the 4-H Club has sought to develop members’ skills, knowledge, and confidence in order to add quality to their youth and adulthood. Numerous Rhea County 4-H alums credit their 4-H experiences with contributing to their life’s successes. Several upcoming columns will introduce you to some of them.

Can she bake a cherry pie? That was one of the questions asked in the folk song, Billy Boy. If you were talking about 4-H alum Sue Ann Martin Walker, the answer would be yes. This article will highlight some of her 4-H adventures in the late 40s and 50s, including participation in cherry pie baking contests. Unlike the girl in the folk song who could not leave her mother, Sue Ann left her mother and father to marry Raymond, the fellow 4-H’er she had met years earlier at 4-H camp.

When Sue Ann and I sat down at her dining table to discuss her 4-H experiences, I saw a collection of pictures, programs, awards and even the arm band she had worn as a 4-H representative to State Congress during her high school days. Looking at the table and hearing her very first responses, I knew immediately that 4-H had been (and is) a significant part of her life.

It seemed that her participation in the 4-H public speaking project was consequential to her personal development. She described herself as a somewhat shy girl who gained confidence and the ability to communicate better because of her public speaking opportunities. Her memory from childhood included gatherings of 8 – 10 members at her house on many Thursday nights to practice speeches in preparation for the annual county contest. Continual improvement over her high school years resulted in her winning first place in the state contest. The same year, 1955, Raymond Walker, who by now had become a close friend, was the first-place state winner in the boy’s division of public speaking.

Along with ribbons and trophies, first-place state winners in various projects received a trip to the National 4-H Convention. Sue Ann and Raymond, along with several other high schoolers and chaperones from across Tennessee boarded the train at the Knoxville station for their trip to Chicago. For Sue Ann it was her first train ride and her first time to see Chicago. She described the grand hotel and the special dinners and activities for the teenagers. “I met so many people and made long lasting friendships,” she said.

During her elementary and high school days, Sue Ann was involved in much more than public speaking and cherry pie baking. Clothing and foods and nutrition were two of her other main projects. Clothing included construction of a garment and modeling it in competition in a dress revue.

Through 4-H, Sue Ann learned and practiced canning skills to preserve fresh fruits and vegetables and provide relishes, jams, soups, and side dishes for winter meals at the Martins.

Dairy foods demonstration was another activity of the foods and nutrition project. A tricky part of that activity is that the 4-H’er is expected to talk throughout the demonstration. Again, this activity is a competition. The member must have all needed ingredients and equipment gathered and organized so that the dairy food dish can be prepared before an audience while the member is telling about the methods used and the food value of the items being prepared. Doesn’t that sound like today’s Food Show Network?

Sue Ann’s high school days were not the end of her 4-H Club involvement. Her actions during her adult years have been characteristic of one who wanted to “give back” because of all that had been given to her. In the 1980s she and husband, Raymond, became sponsors for the county’s public speaking project, providing both plaques and monetary awards. Her words explain her interest in continuing to support this project even today, “I tell 4-H’ers you win anytime you get up in front of others to speak.”

Remembering her experiences at 4-H camp, Congress, Round-up, and National Convention has motivated Sue Ann to go as a chaperone on several out-of-town 4-H trips.

When Tennessee and Japan had a 4-H exchange program in the 1990s, Sue Ann and Raymond hosted a Japanese leader in their home for a week. Her pictures documented the Japanese cooking they enjoyed.

In the early 2000s, Sue Ann was recognized by the Tennessee 4-H Foundation as the alum of the year for the state of Tennessee.

While the 4-H Club began as a challenge for a shy elementary school girl, it soon became a way to gain confidence, learn new skills, and have fun. The 4-H Club gave Sue Ann Walker valuable experiences that resulted in a table full of memorabilia representing years of happy memories.

And don’t forget it was as a 12-year-old camper that Sue Ann met Raymond who would years later become her husband. Recognizing the importance that the 4-H Club had in their lives, the Walkers became lifelong supporters of the organization.

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

