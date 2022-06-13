ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer among stars urging change in Hollywood gun portrayals

By Benjamin Lee
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Shonda Rhimes, Amy Schumer and Julianne Moore

Amy Schumer, Shonda Rhimes and Julianne Moore are among a group of more than 200 Hollywood creatives asking for a reconsideration of how guns are used on screen.

The open letter, released by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, has been created in the wake of recent tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde. This year has already seen over 250 mass shootings in the US.

While the letter notes that the real problem lies with “lax gun laws” and politicians “more afraid of losing power than saving lives”, it also recognises that representation of guns in film and TV needs to be addressed.

“We didn’t cause the problem, but we want to help fix it,” it reads. “As America’s storytellers, our goal is primarily to entertain, but we also acknowledge that stories have the power to effect change. Cultural attitudes toward smoking, drunk driving, seatbelts and marriage equality have all evolved due in large part to movies’ and TV’s influence. It’s time to take on gun safety.”

The letter does not call for an end to guns on screen but for more responsible usage and lists issues for others to be mindful of when creating shows and films. Points include showing the consequences for reckless gun use, considering alternatives to guns pre-production without sacrificing narrative integrity and limiting scenes with children and guns.

According to a recent study, gun violence on primetime network television has doubled in the last two decades and there is more of it in PG-13 movies than R-rated ones.

“We are under no illusions that these actions are a substitute for common sense gun legislation,” it reads. “Furthermore, this list does not incorporate every nuance of guns on screen. However, these are small things that we can do as a community to try and end this national nightmare.”

Other signers of the letter include Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathleen Kennedy and Mark Ruffalo.

Every year in America, more than 40,000 people are shot and killed with guns.

Comments / 77

SoutherngirlLEO
3d ago

42,915 people were killed in a car accident gonna outlaw cars? almost 92,000 people died from drug over dose yet they can’t seem to stop the problem they “actors” don’t need to quit their day jobs and stay in their lane

Reply
31
Michael George
3d ago

I guess that's easy to say when you don't make any movies because you're such a lousy actress and you've never been funny one minute in your life

Reply
24
Lito Philippe Sanchez
3d ago

So now they want to regulate how people make movies? This is a blatant violation of freedom of speech and expression and everyone on both sides should be afraid of what kind of a precedence this would set on our rights as a whole. Next will be to prevent anyone from creating any media content that speaks up against government corruption. This is already almost happening through cancel cultrue. Our rights are being attacked in many ways recently and these people like Schumer are just puppets to be used as a means to an end. Think for yourself and give everything due thought

Reply(3)
13
