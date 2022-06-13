NYPD: Man in FedEx uniform, second suspect wanted in Bronx robbery

Police released new video of two men wanted in a violent home invasion and robbery in the Bronx.

Police say two men forced their way into a 23-year-old man's apartment on Willis Avenue in Mott Haven Wednesday after he answered the door. The suspects allegedly shot the victim in the chest and stole his phone before taking off in a black Nissan Rogue with Connecticut plates.

One of the suspects was wearing a FedEx uniform.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.