Smith honored for 50 years at TenCate

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A developer has completed the purchase of the old Peerless Mill in Rossvile, Georgia. Tyler Cauble of Hamilton Development and real estate investors Jess Reed and Brandon Thornberry want to turn the old mill into a retail, restaurant and office space. They’ve been working on...
After some 25 years of planning, fundraising and work, Rocky Face Ridge Park hosts its grand opening on Monday, July 25, at 4:30 p.m. The entrance to the park is on Crow Valley Road. “It’s a thousand-acre conservation park, all natural,” said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen....
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of phone scammers hitting the community. Some of the phone scammers are calling to convince members of the community that they have missed jury...
Few people are more motivating and inspiring than Whirlpool Corporation’s Cleveland Manufacturing New Employee Trainer, Clarissa Shepherd. It’s easy to see that her daughter, Sierra, learned excellence, enthusiasm and integrity by example. "Some of the work I do includes teaching grant-funded programs that focus on life after middle...
Puckett’s grocery store opened in the 1950s in Leiper’s Fork, a small town outside Franklin, Tenn., and was still operational when Andy Marshall purchased it in 1998. The original store has since changed hands and names, but today, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) operates six Puckett’s locations, with sites in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, and a seventh is slated to open in late 2022 in Cullman, Ala. The Cullman location will be the hospitality group’s first venture outside of Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton Place announces four new stores are coming to the mall this summer:. Rose & Remington is a fast-growing women’s lifestyle store that offers affordable, boho-chic clothing, accessories, gifts, home décor and more. Rose & Remington was founded (2013) by a mother & daughter duo from Ohio with a goal to create a space where mothers and daughters can shop together. Inside Rose & Remington, guests can find a unique selection of contemporary and affordable fashion with most dresses ranging from $30-$65 and tops ranging from $20-$45. This store is an experience-based store for all your retail therapy needs.
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Buc-ee’s is coming to Tennessee!. On June 27, the travel center chain will unveil a new location in Crossville at 2045 Genesis Rd. The store is Buc-ee’s first location in the Volunteer State, according to a release from the company. Doors will open to...
As the only river in Tennessee that is not part of the Mississippi River system, the Conasauga River is the answer to an interesting trivia question. It nearly became a lot more than that. The Conasauga flows west through Polk and Bradley Counties, then turns south into Georgia. It later...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community looks to preserve pieces of the former Highland Park Baptist Church after a major fire Friday night. Nearly three days after flames engulfed Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium, investigators are still working to confirm the cause of the fire. But while much of the...
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Country store and gas station chain Buc-ee's has announced it will open its first Tennessee location. The Texas-based company said it will open its newest store at 2045 Genesis Rd. in Crossville on Monday, June 27. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. According...
In February, 28 solar panels were installed on Ernie and Sharon Villalobos's roof, however, they were not turned on. After months of trying to get answers, the couple called 6 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare to try and get help. They were desperate at the time because they said no one from the solar company answered their messages.
The theme this year is Solid Waste Workers are Superheroes!. Participation in the Waste & Recycling Workers Week means that Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has joined with the SWANA Georgia Chapter and other municipalities, organizations and companies throughout the state, committing to elevating the status of solid waste management workers, and thanking them for keeping us safe and healthy.
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Don Wells, the father of missing Summer Wells, has shared a letter on the one-year anniversary of Summer's disappearance. The letter was posted on a YouTube video which said, "Since you've been gone I've been completely devistated (sic). I looked everywhere for you my beautiful girl! I thought u-tube [YouTube] would be the most powerful tool to help find you, and perhaps it still could be, but at a price we may not be able to afford, our family may not survive."
Putnam County's Sheriff Eddie Farris has a warning for anyone intending to cause harm at one of the area’s schools. “If you are a bad guy and come into our schools with a gun, or any other kind of weapon, with the intention of causing harm to our faculty or children, our deputies will eliminate you immediately.”
CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The Tennessee Valley Authority could save ratepayers billions of dollars by investing in solar and wind energy sources, according to a study released this week. A study by Synapse Energy Economics commissioned by the Sierra Club and made public this week shows TVA could save its ratepayers nearly $10 billion in energy costs by abandoning […]
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The heat is certainly affecting firefighting today. Chattanooga firefighters battled a blaze at a Lookout Valley home Monday morning. It happened before 11 AM on Cash Canyon Road. And it wasn’t easy to fight. The nearest hydrant was half a mile away so crews had...
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It happened at 2660 Sidney Street. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a commercial fire. The responding crews discovered that the bag house was on fire. Officials...
Heat advisories have been issued for much of Tennessee in anticipation of this week’s looming heat wave, though they do not extend as far eastward as the Cumberland Plateau. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the western half of Tennessee, extending as far eastward as the base of the Cumberland Plateau in Lafayette and Smithville, just west of Cookeville. The NWS office in Nashville is calling for heat index values as high as 105° to 110° on Monday.
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — For half a century, Cooley Bus Service has taken Monroe County students to and from school. They're not sure what to do this year. "We have been loyal to this county for 50 years. We have worked and worked and worked and worked," said Scott Harold, who helps his wife's family run the business. "We just feel like we have just been shut down and nobody wants to listen to us."
