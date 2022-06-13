Man Utd will ‘definitely’ sign Antony and De Jong, Lewandowski transfer EXCLUSIVE, Rashford and Sancho World Cup blow

MANCHESTER UNITED will 'definitely' sign Ajax ace Antony and Barcelona talisman Frankie De Jong, according to some reports.

It is added that United have already made a £38.5m bid for Antony, who has been dubbed the "new Neymar" by some.

Meanwhile Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been warned that they could be axed from England's World Cup squad.

English boss Gareth Southgate has revealed that the Red Devils pair face an uphill battle getting back into the team - with so much competition in their natural positions.

And United are set to join the race to sign Robert Lewandowski, SunSport can reveal.

Stay up to date with all the latest from Old Trafford...

Ronaldo in touching Marcelo tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to his former teammate Marcelo after his Real Madrid departure.

Ronaldo moved to Madrid in 2009 and spent nine seasons playing alongside the Samba star.

Sharing a photo of him hugging the South American during their Madrid heyday, Ronaldo wrote: “More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me.

“On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo!”

Two for one deal

Tottenham are reportedly planning to offer Everton two players in exchange for Richarlison.

The pair of Spurs hope to entice Everton with are Lucas Moura and Harry Winks, according to The Telegraph.

Howeever, Spurs still have to ward off interest from Man United who also want the Brazilian.

Prem fixture list leaked

Ahead of Thursday's Premier League fixture release, a schedule for the 2022-23 season has been 'leaked' online.

An image has emerged on Twitter supposedly showing the first eight match days of the season.

Erik ten Hag's rumoured first competitive game in charge of United is a tough trip to Wolves, with Bruno Lage's side looking to build on last season's 10th-place finish with a push for Europe.

Beckham attends event with family

David Beckham was spotted holding his daughter Harper's ahead of a theatre event in Venice on Monday night.

Harper, 10, entered the Fenice theatre alongside her famous dad wearing a £1,600 ball gown.

Manchester United legend David, 47, also showed up in smart attire as he rocked a black suit for the occasion.

And the father-daughter pair shared a loving moment as they smiled at each other before heading in for the show.

Beckham's three other children - Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17 - were not spotted at the event.

But walking behind the Beckhams was a famous face in the form of fashion designer Domenico Dolce.

Peter Kenyon leads Everton bid

Ex-Man United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is reportedly the front man for the consortium that are trying to buy Everton.

He is part of a group that includes chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate Maciek Kaminski and American businessman John Thornton.

And The Telegraph states that it is being advised by investment specialist Michael Klein and US law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges.

Current Everton owner Farhad Moshiri values the club at over £500m, which takes into account their debt.

This report claims that “heads of terms have been signed” although talks are still at a “relatively early stage”.

And the consortium could demand that they get some guarantees should the Premier League club get a points deduction or large fine over Financial Fair Play issues.

Cavani linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are considering a swoop for Edinson Cavani.

Cavani will leave Man United this summer on a free transfer.

And according to Fichajes, Real are willing to give the Uruguayan a new home.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring in Cavani to rival Karim Benzema on a short-term deal, the report adds.

Man United chase Derby star

Man United are in pole position to land Derby starlet Malcolm Ebiowei, reports claim.

But the Red Devils face competition from Crystal Palace, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He wrote: “Manchester United and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Derby County's Malcolm Ebiowei, talented striker born in 2003. #MUFC.

“AS Monaco asked for him too but he’s expected to stay in Premier League - Man Utd and Palace are leading the race. #CPFC.”

Matic arrives in Italy

Nemanja Matic has landed in Italy ahead of his free transfer move from Manchester United to Roma.

He is due to reunite with former Chelsea and United manager Jose Mourinho in the capital city for a third time.

Matic was pictured arriving at Ciampino's airport in Rome earlier today, where he was only too happy to wave for the camera.

And he also signed autographs for fans waiting for his arrival ahead of putting pen-to-paper on his Roma contract.

The veteran is now due to undergo the formalities of a medical before officially joining last season’s Europa Conference League winners.

Ten Hag's first game CONFIRMED

Man United have confirmed that Erik ten Hag's first game in charge at Old Trafford will be against Rayo Vallecano in a pre-season friendly.

La Liga side Rayo Vallecano will travel to Manchester on Sunday July 31 for the clash, which promises to be a huge occasion.

In an official statement on the official Man Utd website, football director John Murtough said: "Pre-season is all about preparation and this is a great opportunity for those squad members who may not have featured in some of our earlier Tour and pre-season matches to get valuable minutes on the pitch – and where better to do this than Old Trafford?

"This will be the new manager’s first match at Old Trafford, and I am sure the fans will provide him with a warm welcome."

More on Fernandes' rant

The 27-year-old raced towards the Swiss bench as TV cameras cut to the technical areas and teared into the opposition as he was held back by a Portugal coach and a Uefa official.

Fernandes appeared to scream “f*** you” as he pointed at another person and then launch to more F-bombs.

Fernandes loses his cool

Bruno Fernandes appeared to launch an X-rated rant as his Portugal side suffered a Nations League defeat to Switzerland.

The game exploded into life during the dying stages after Swiss defender Nico Elvedi went down easily following a challenge by Andre Silva.

The hosts were trying to run down the seconds as they held on, and Gladbach ace Elvedi instantly grabbed the ball as he anticipated getting the free-kick, which the official awarded.

Both sets of players piled in after appealing the incident as Switzerland boss Murat Yakin got more-and-more animated on the sideline.

And that was what appeared to spark Fernandes, who had been replaced by Matheus Nunes in the 74th minute, into a rage as he launched several F-bombs.

Man United target's transfer price

Man United are at risk of being priced out a move for Christopher Nkunku.

RB Leipzig have reportedly slapped a £100m tag on Nkunku, who wants to stay with the club this summer, according to The Express.

The news will be a huge blow to United and Arsenal who have been chasing the 24-year-old.

Ronaldo's retirement home costs

Building costs on Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement home have almost doubled to £17million.

The Manchester United ace, 37, had initially set aside £10million.

But the price has soared thanks to the cost of materials — and Ronaldo’s desire for perfection.

A well-placed source said: “He’s strived for perfection throughout his soccer career and he wants the same off the pitch.

“He wants everything just right for him and his family.

“He’s going to retire there once his career comes to an end and wants to be 100 per cent happy with it.”

Man United face transfer battle

Man United face stiff competition from AC Milan in the pursuit of Marco Asensio, reports claim.

Milan are determined to bring the Real Madrid striker to Italy this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

And Milan’s director Paolo Maldini has directly contacted Real boss Carlo Ancelotti in order to make Asensio’s move to the Serie A happen, the report adds.

However, Milan will hope a move can get done soon as Arsenal, along with the Red Devils, also want Asensio.

Man United target speaks

Man United tried to pip Bayern Munich for the signing of Bayern Munich ace Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch revealed to Telegraaf: "Manchester United is a very big and nice club.

"But I already had such a good feeling with Bayern and I had given them my word"

No official move for Antony

Erik ten Hag is said to have made Ajax winger Antony his number one transfer target - but any discussions regarding a move for the Brazilian have so far been internal between those at Old Trafford.

Transfers guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is certainly a genuine interest in the player from the Red Devils, and rumours suggest an offer of £43m is imminent.

However, Antony's brother - Emerson Santos - has dismissed those reports that state negotiations are much further down the line as 'fake news'.

The 22-year-old scored 12 goals and recorded ten assists in 33 appearances for the Amsterdam club last season.

United could flee from Frenkie

Manchester United are prepared to walk away from a move to sign Frenkie de Jong unless Barcelona lower their valuation.

A deal appeared imminent last week when De Jong revealed that he was excited by the prospect of a reunion with his former boss Erik ten Hag.

However, the two clubs now appear some way off in their agreement of a transfer fee for the 25-year-old.

Reports suggest that the Catalans are holding out for €100m while the Red Devils are reluctant to pay more than €70m.

And now sources close to United have revealed that the Premier League club are considering alternatives to the midfielder.

Den deal? United track Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is the latest Dutchman to be linked with Manchester United, according to report.

The Inter Milan right-back is a target for the Red Devils, and the Serie A side are supposedly ready to sell.

It's a position that the Red Devils are aiming to strengthen with neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka not Diogo Dalot seen as the long-term answer.

The 26-year-old is renowned for his attacking threat, and scored five goals during his debut season at the San Siro last term.

United keen on Rams teen

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Derby County teenager Malcolm Ebiowei.

The 18-year-old burst on to the scene at Pride Park last season when financial turmoil at the club forced Wayne Rooney into fielding a number of youngsters.

And the United legend has gone on record to state that the forward has a 'bright future' in the game.

However, while the Red Devils have entered the race to poach Ebiowei, Fabrizio Romano understands that Crystal Palace are the club in pole position.

United keen on Rams teen

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Derby County teenager Malcolm Ebiowei.

The 18-year-old burst on to the scene at Pride Park last season when financial turmoil at the club forced Wayne Rooney into fielding a number of youngsters.

And the United legend has gone on record to state that the forward has a 'bright future' in the game.

However, while the Red Devils have entered the race to poach Ebiowei, Fabrizio Romano understands that Crystal Palace are the club in pole position.

Matic arrives at Stadio Olimpico

Nemanja Matic is in Italy today to finalise his move to Roma.

The Serbian midfielder revealed in April that he would be leaving Manchester United following the expiry of his contract.

The 33-year-old is due to link up again with Jose Mourinho, who he played under at both Chelsea and United.

Matic made 189 appearances during five years at Old Trafford,

Red Devils still want striker

Manchester United still hope to bring in a striker this summer - despite the disappointment of missing out on Darwin Nunez.

The Red Devils had been keen on Benfica's Uruguayan hitman, who is now poised to join rivals Liverpool instead.

Writing for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano understands that new United boss Erik ten Hag still wants another forward in his squad - but any move is likely to depend on player sales.

He said: "Manchester United certainly tried to sign Darwin, and they were still in contact with his agent until Friday, but they considered Nunez a €70m target, not €100m.

"They will still look to sign a new striker, but a decision will also depend on who can leave the club, such as Anthony Martial."

Are United Eriksen's 'new challenge'?

Christian Eriksen has decided to leave Brentford in order to pursue a new challenge, according to reports.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla believes the Dane will say goodbye to the Bees when his short-term contract expires at the end of this month.

Eriksen's former club Tottenham have been strongly linked to the midfielder - who wishes to play in the Champions League - but the Red Devils have emerged as another contender.

New United boss Erik ten Hag is said to have been mightily impressed in the 30-year-old's performances for the Bees in the second half of last season following his recovery from cardiac arrest.

And the Dutch coach hopes that a lucrative deal for Eriksen could ward off other clubs as he begins his Old Trafford revolution.

Good morning Manchester United fans

Man Utd have joined Arsenal in the race for Marco Asensio, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo say Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of the Real Madrid winger.

The Dutchman wants to make Asensio one of his first signings, with the midfielder available for a paltry £17million.

Asensio is in the last year of his contract at the Bernabeu and expected to move.Harry Maguire is set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over the Man Utd captaincy, according to a new report.

The Daily Star claim the England defender is determined to keep hold of the skipper’s armband, following an inconsistent season at the back for the Red Devils.

Previous reports suggested ten Hag was looking at the possibility of relieving Maguire’s from his captaincy so he could focus on regaining his form.

Now Maguire would like to speak with ten Hag about his role when preseason begins.

Ten Hag is eager to keep Eric Ramsay at Manchester United, according to reports.

The 30-year-old was brought onboard as a first team coach at Old Trafford a year ago.

He has recently been the subject of interest from League One Barnsley, with the Tykes looking to replace sacked boss Poya Asbaghi following their relegation from the Championship.

Rashford & Sancho axe

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been warned they face World Cup heartbreak.

England manager Gareth Southgate revealed the two Manchester United stars now both face an uphill battle to reach the squad for Qatar.

Rashford and Sancho played for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 last summer but had a poor season at Old Trafford.

And Southgate said: “They’ve got a lot to do to get back in the squad.”