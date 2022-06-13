ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A WNBA star blamed her soccer roots after earning a halftime ejection for kicking the ball into the stands

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaLzg_0g9HljrS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TdFz_0g9HljrS00
Dallas Wings superstar Arike Ogunbowale.

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

  • Arike Ogunbowale earned a halftime ejection for kicking the ball into the stands on Sunday.
  • The Dallas Wings star blamed being "a soccer player first" for trying to stop the ball with her feet.
  • Ogunbowale's coach, Vickie Johnson, said "we're not on a soccer field" in response to the incident.

A WNBA superstar got caught playing the wrong sport — and the mistake cost her.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale earned an early-game technical foul and ejection for her soccer antics that could have put fans attending Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Storm in harm's way. After Sue Bird's half-court heave ricocheted off the rim at the halftime buzzer, Ogunbowale extended her leg and sent the ball sailing into the stands.

No one was hurt, as an alert fan was able to catch the ball. Still, the referees determined the offense was worthy of reprimand.

The Wings, who trailed by just one point when Ogunbowale got tossed, wound up losing the game 84-79. Shortly thereafter, last year's All-Star Game MVP deflected any wrongdoing and blamed her actions on the fact that she "was a soccer player first."

"Literally every practice and game I stop the basketball with my feet, pass it to my teammates with my feet etc," Ogunbowale wrote on Twitter. "Ball comes at me fast I always stop the ball with my feet it's just my first instinct."

"I was in NO WAY trying to kick the ball," she added in a follow-up tweet. "The half was over I tried to control the ball with my feet like I always do if the ball comes @ me fast. To be ejected for something like this is wild. From here on out I'll try to remember WNBA refs aren't fans of soccer players. #GoWings "

But commentators and fans were skeptical of her explanation, especially considering the young star kicked a scorer's table out of frustration during Dallas' June 1 contest against the Los Angeles Sparks. Even Ogunbowale's coach — former WNBA great Vickie Johnson — was dismissive of her star player's excuse.

"I think that incident happened in LA as well, if I'm not mistaken," Johnson said in her postgame press conference. "We're not on a soccer field — we're on a basketball court. And you have to respect the game, period."

"Whatever the referee called, they called," she added. "I haven't gotten a chance to look at it, but we play basketball with our hands, not with our feet."

The WNBA rule book states that "any player who throws or kicks the ball directly into the stands with force, regardless of the reason or where it lands, will be assessed a technical foul and ejected." Should referees determine that Ogunbowale's technical falls into the "unsportsmanlike conduct" category, the league will almost certainly slap her with a fine.

Representatives for the WNBA did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

Basketball runs in the Curry family's blood, there's no doubt about it. Earlier this week, Ayesha Curry posted a video of her son, Canon, dribbling two basketballs at the same time. Her caption for the post said, "Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy." The NBA world quickly pointed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their worst seasons in years, finishing 16 games below .500 and missing out on the postseason and Play-In Tournament. While LeBron James showed out in a big way, his running mate, Anthony Davis, once again struggled to stay healthy. That has resulted in tons of criticism, […] The post Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Steph Curry wears epic shirt in defense of his wife after Boston bar trolled her cooking

Steph Curry is known for sinking three-pointers, but it’s the way he dunked on Boston fans that has people talking. The Golden State Warriors star defended his wife when he wore a T-shirt reading “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” at his postgame press conference Monday after his team topped the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

'Fake Klay Thompson' Gets A Call From Brooklyn Nets Owner To Play For The Team After Being Banned For Life From Chase Center: "They Don’t Want You In Golden State. Come Play In Brooklyn!"

In the success of the Golden State Warriors over the last decade or so, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have arguably played the biggest role. The Splash Brothers changed the game with their incredible 3-point shooting ability. This also led to the popularity of the two soaring through the heights....
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Maloney
Person
Vickie Johnson
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a bad Game 5 on Monday night, but veteran commentator Stephen A. Smith is not convinced it is because of the Boston Celtics’ defense. Curry went 0-of-9 from 3-point line in the contest, finishing with just 16 points along with four rebounds and eight assists. It ended the […] The post Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Wings#Los Angeles Sparks#Ap Photo Brandon Wade#Mvp
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-Lakers champion lands workout with team

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping it all in the family as they look ahead to next season. Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reported on Tuesday that former University of Colorado forward Jabari Walker is among the draft prospects working out with the Lakers this week. Jabari is the son of retired ex-NBA forward Samaki Walker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Why Jayson Tatum took the ball to Celtics' bench in Game 5

BOSTON -- Monday night was a frustrating evening for the Boston Celtics. They couldn't buy a shot early and continued to turn the ball over throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals, leading to some easy buckets -- and a somewhat easy win -- for the Golden State Warriors.The Celtics are now on the brink of elimination, which is no laughing matter. But at least there was one small moment of humor that took place on the floor of the Chase Center on Monday night.With the Celtics down by 12 with under five minutes to go in the game, Boston...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Spun

Ex-PGA Tour Player Wants Phil Mickelson Removed From Hall Of Fame

Phil Mickelson has been public enemy No. 1 in the golf world over the past few weeks because of his decision to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Earlier this week, former PGA Tour golfer Brandel Chamblee shared his thoughts on Mickelson's situation. Chamblee, who turned pro in 1985 and...
GOLF
Insider

Insider

458K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy