Rhea County, TN

The Herald-News to hold Senior Expo on Wednesday, June 29

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

The Herald-News, in partnership with Rhea Medical Center, will be holding a free Senior Expo for local residents aged 55 and up on Wednesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rhea County High School auditorium.

The event will feature a variety of local organizations, groups and businesses that provide information and services for seniors.

The Herald-News Publisher Sara Jane Locke said that as of press time Friday, nearly 40 vendors have signed on to attend the expo.

The event will also feature live entertainment from Beth and Brad Harris as well as valet parking, provided by players from the Rhea County High School baseball team. The Senior Expo will also feature door prizes, included a La-Z-Boy recliner.

The Herald-News is accepting vendors until Monday, June 20, and if you are interested in being a vendor contact Jim Kinser or Sara Jane Locke at (423) 775-6111.

So far, vendors include Edwards and Daniel Attorneys-at-Law, Amedisys, United Way, Physicians Care, Omni Rehab, Beltone, Bryan College, Hearth Hospice, OrthoSport and Spine Physical Therapy, Humana, Life Care Center of Rhea County, the Rhea County Fair, Hospice of Chattanooga, Dayton Parks and Recreation Department, Edwards Jones, Dayton Fire Department, RC3, Integrity Home Care, Small Town Senior Living, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Money Concepts, MainStreet Dayton, SimplyBank, Clyde W. Roddy Library, Rhea County Sheriff’s Department, UT Extension Office, Food City, Golden Eagle Outfitters, Farm Bureau, Imagination Library, The Book Bus, Dayton Arts League, Unity Quilts of Valor and the Rhea County Veterans Service Office.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

