Legal Aid of East Tenn. to hold client intake session at Rhea County Justice Center

Legal Aid of East Tennessee will conduct local client intake interview sessions at the Rhea Couty Justice Center, located at 7824 Rhea County Highway, Dayton, TN, on Thursday, June 16, beginning at 2 p.m.

Legal Aid of East Tennessee is a free service for low income Tennesseans and senior Tennesseans with civil, non-criminal, legal issues, including consumer, housing, veterans benefits and government benefits such as food stamps, unemployment benefits and TennCare.

For more information, call Legal Aid’s Chattanooga office at (423) 756-4013.