Rhea County, TN

Legal Aid of East Tenn. to hold client intake session at Rhea County Justice Center

By From staff reports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Legal Aid of East Tennessee will conduct local client intake interview sessions at the Rhea Couty Justice Center, located at 7824 Rhea County Highway, Dayton, TN, on Thursday, June 16, beginning at 2 p.m.

Legal Aid of East Tennessee is a free service for low income Tennesseans and senior Tennesseans with civil, non-criminal, legal issues, including consumer, housing, veterans benefits and government benefits such as food stamps, unemployment benefits and TennCare.

For more information, call Legal Aid’s Chattanooga office at (423) 756-4013.

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

