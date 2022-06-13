ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TN

The history of the Scopes play and festival

By By Tom Davis
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

It’s probably not too far-fetched to say the play and movie “Inherit the Wind” is in part responsible for Dayton’s Scopes Trial Festival.

By the late 1970s, “Inherit the Wind” had become the popularly accepted version of the trial that put Dayton on the map in 1925, but most people probably didn’t realize that theatre and history, in this case, were not in sync.

One of the men who didn’t realize the conflict between the facts and fiction of the Scopes Trial was Frank Chapin, a writer-producer who came to Dayton in early 1988 with a dream to produce “Inherit” in the courtroom where the trial was held in 1925. He quickly learned of Dayton’s tempestuous relationship with the play, and that it had been presented several times in the historic courtroom

Instead, Mr. Chapin was directed to Bryan College, where he met with Dr. Richard Cornelius, an English professor and the college’s expert on the Scopes Trial and William Jennings Bryan. Dr. Cornelius persuaded his visitor that the trial transcript had much better “material” than “Inherit’s” script, and Mr. Chapin accepted the challenge of writing his own historically correct play.

“The Scopes Trial: Destiny in Dayton” debuted that July to an appreciative audience. In the cast were relatives of Trial participants, Bryan College faculty and staff members and community residents interested in history and theatre.

“Destiny in Dayton” set the standard for each script which followed: an engaging story told in a way that gives the audience a glimpse of the historical figures, the legal and cultural issues, and the humor and drama that keeps the Trial alive to this day.

Two years later the play became the Scopes Trial Play and Festival, as activities were added on the courthouse lawn in an effort to remind guests that the trial in 1925 was as much a circus as a legal battle. From the first, local musicians Tom and Mary Morgan drew on their extensive contacts in the Appalachian music traditions to invite performers who could evoke the musical traditions of days gone by.

After 10 years, the festival debuted a new play, “The Scopes Trial: Monkey in the Middle,” by Dayton playwright Gail Johnson. Like “Destiny,” “Monkey” was largely adapted from the trial transcripts, but added authentic lines to offer better context for the legal proceedings. “Monkey” held the stage for 10 years.

The festival was produced and underwritten by Bryan College for 20 years, until the college handed the reins to the Dayton Chamber of Commerce in 2008. Staffing issues that year forced a last-minute substitution of a one-man show about William Jennings Bryan, which included excerpts from Bryan’s trial testimony.

In 2009, the festival featured a new play by local writer Curtis Lipps. “One Hot Summer” took a humorous look at the trial and told a few local stories that helped portray the Rhea County community outside the courtroom.

By 2013, the festival steering committee decided a return to a more serious version was warranted, and engaged Tennessee playwright Deborah DeGeorge Harbin to write a new play. “Front Page News” brought more of the trial background to the stage, and gave patrons a closer look at William Jennings Bryan and Clarence Darrow than had been offered in previous versions.

Casting issues forced cancellation of the festival in 2014, but in 2015 Jim Crabtree, then producing director at the Cumberland County Playhouse adapted “Front Page News” to include musical numbers, familiar hymns and tunes written for the show.

COVID hit the nation in 2020, and the festival was cancelled. With effects of the pandemic lingering in 2021, the festival selected Cara J. Clark, a graduate of Milligan College, to write a one-act play with a small cast. “How It Started,” tells the Scopes story through the eyes of a history-loving grandfather who brings his son and grandson to the famous courthouse and helps them understand that there is more to history than names and dates.

As the play has evolved over the years, so has the festival. Now a three-day event the third weekend in July, the festival features music, food and crafts vendors and demonstrators.

Old-time musicians including Norman and Nancy Blake, Doc Tommy Scott, Randall Franks, Roy Harper, Dalton Roberts, Red Bird Clingan, Peanut Fairchild and Kathy Louvin entertained at the courthouse before and after performances of the play. In the courtroom, before each performance of the trial play, the Morgans, for many years, performed three songs written in the 1920s about the trial. After Mary Morgan’s death in 1993, Tom was joined by Lynne Haas, until he retired.

The musical part of the festival has grown as well. Beginning in 2018, with lead sponsorship from Nokian Tyers, the Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation offers a month-long series of free concerts by local and regional musicians playing anything from country to rock.

RHPF President Rick Dye said support from businesses and industries in Rhea County, with assistance from city and county governments, has made these concerts – as well as the ongoing Scopes Festival – possible. “The Foundation board, as well as city and county leaders, saw a need to offer activities downtown during the summer, and we were happy to step in,” he said. “Their support and the enthusiastic response of the community has helped us build the festival and the Nokian Tyres Summer Nights concerts.

“As we look toward celebrating the centennial of the Scopes Trial in 2025, we are looking for people who are willing to help continue and build these activities. If you are interested in getting involved, please contact the Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation at PO Box 1204 in Dayton, by calling 423-680-9896 or by email at rheaheritagefoundation@gmail.com.

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

