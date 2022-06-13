Shreveport man accused of recording video of child in shower

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caddo detectives arrested 36-year-old Andrew Campbell on Friday following an investigation prompted by a tip received by CPSO Youth Services in late May about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower.

The sheriff’s office says further investigation and video evidence recovered by CPSO Cyber Crimes Detective Tommy Lites determined Campbell, who previously served 15 years for murder, was responsible for the illegal recordings.

Campbell was arrested on June 10 and booked into Caddo Correctional Center, where he remains held without bond.

