ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport man accused of recording video of child in shower

By Carolyn Roy
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Lm1L_0g9HjuOd00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caddo detectives arrested 36-year-old Andrew Campbell on Friday following an investigation prompted by a tip received by CPSO Youth Services in late May about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower.

Mac’s Sugar City Market in Jeanerette heavily damaged by early morning fire

The sheriff’s office says further investigation and video evidence recovered by CPSO Cyber Crimes Detective Tommy Lites determined Campbell, who previously served 15 years for murder, was responsible for the illegal recordings.

Campbell was arrested on June 10 and booked into Caddo Correctional Center, where he remains held without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Shreveport man gets 26 years in domestic disturbance case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of shooting multiple people during a domestic disturbance in early 2018 is sentenced to almost 30 years. According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Wynston Scott is charged with aggravated criminal property damage. Each charge equals 13 years in prison and Scott will serve them consecutively.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

FBI offering reward in Shamia Little investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a reward for any information regarding the death of 17-year-old Shamia Little. The FBI Shreveport Resident Agency is working with the Shreveport Police Department to solve the homicide of 17-year-old Shamia Little. They are now offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Teen behind bars, accused of shooting 2 people

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a teen is behind bars who is accused of shooting two people in a park Wednesday. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the A B Palmer Park in the 500 block of East 79th Street. When on the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Man Convicted Over Thrown Beer Bottle That Broke Jaw

SHEVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has convicted a 23-year-old man of throwing a half-full beer bottle at another man in a bar, breaking the other man's jaw and dislodging teeth. A six-person jury deliberated for 30 minutes Wednesday before finding Caleb Heath Scheen, of Shreveport, guilty of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: Stolen car crashed at 100 mph, 1 dead, 2 in hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the teen who died in the high-speed crash that left two others hospitalized after a vehicle they were riding in crashed into a tree on Clyde Fant Parkway. Police say the crash happened early Thursday morning. An officer saw the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering after a crash that left one person dead. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 17-year-old John Anderson, of Shreveport. He was was traveling with two other teens at a high rate of speed on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Murder Victim Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Shreveport late Monday, June 13, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Nicholas J. Jackson, 25, was shot at his residence in the 500 block of Browning Street during a domestic argument. He was transported to the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Cpso Youth Services#Caddo Correctional Center#Nexstar Media Inc
KSLA

Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men are recovering after being shot late Tuesday night — and police are searching for the gunman. Dispatchers got the call just after midnight on Wednesday, June 15 to a Shreveport hospital regarding two men with gunshot wounds. One of the victims at the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Criminals Slithering About in the Ellerbe Road Area

It isn't difficult to find pictures or video from private security cameras of dirtbags slithering around in the middle of the night looking for easy marks. It is way too easy for a criminal to break out a car window and access anything inside the vehicle. But don't make it even easier by leaving your car or truck doors unlocked. With all the talk lately of criminals' access to guns, please do not leave a gun inside a vehicle at night, whether the vehicle is locked or not.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

TTPD: 2 teens arrested, accused of breaking into cars

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning. According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.
westcentralsbest.com

Man convicted of beer bottle battery

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who threw a half-full beer bottle at a man in an area bar was convicted Wednesday of aggravated battery in Caddo District Court. The six-person jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court deliberated under 30 minutes before rejecting defendant Caleb Heath Scheen's argument of self-defense. He was found responsively guilty of the April 3, 2021, attack at the Round Bar on Youree Drive. Scheen threw a beer bottle at the victim, striking him in the face, causing a broken jaw, lost teeth and a laceration to the lip.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLA

Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are on the lookout for a man identified as a suspect in the shooting on Browning Street. Shreveport police responded to reports of the shooting at 10:45 p.m. Monday, June 13. It occurred in the 500 block of Browning Street, near the cross streets of Wallace Avenue and Linwood Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered Nicholas J. Jackson, 25, who was shot in the face. Jackson later died at the hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two shot in Thornhill in park

The incident occurred near the intersection at the 3000 block of Hayes Drive and the 3200 block of Colquitt Road. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a reward for any information regarding the death of 17-year-old Shamia Little. Man found guilty of double murder in Cass County. Updated:...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

BCPD: 1 injured, 1 in custody after afternoon shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police responded to a scene of a shooting where one person was injured. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Boone and Nattin Street around 12:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for their injuries. Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Forensic pathologist calls McGlothen in-custody death homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An outside expert in forensic pathology hired by the state to conduct an independent review in the trial of four Shreveport police officers charged in the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen, Jr. says his death was a homicide, in contrast with the Caddo coroner’s determination that McGlothen’s manner of death was natural.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Armed Dangerous Felon Escapes and Now Loose in Louisiana

Anthony Mandigo has done it again. He has escaped from his juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish and officials say the Shreveport teen is a reputed juvenile gang leader and should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." Mandigo, 17, was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight...
KTAL

Coroner IDs remains found at Mooretown demolition site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the person whose remains were found by construction workers in March at a demolition site in Mooretown. The coroner says the remains were those of 57-year-old Juanita Brewer of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood. Using DNA analysis, Brewer was identified by the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Gunshots ring out in West Shreveport early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning, police responded to a shots fired call at a Shreveport apartment complex in the Westwood neighborhood that wounded two and left damage in the parking lot. Around midnight officers responded to the scene at the Westwood Village Apartments on Rasberry Ln. Officers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD seeks identity of burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who may be responsible for the burglary of a business. It happened June 2 in the 1400 block of Marshall Street. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy