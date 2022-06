Janesville firefighters are looking into the cause of a house fire on the city’s north side. Firefighters were called to the 1000 of Milton Avenue about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The first to arrive found light smoke on the second floor of the two story residence and a small fire in the attic. Two adults and two children had already escaped safely. The fire was quickly extinguished. Damage to the structure is estimated around $10,000. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO