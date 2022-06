NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in New Kensington said a man fractured his neighbor's skull with a brick.Jeff Stanley is recovering after the attack, but he is happy to be alive. "I have about 25 or 30 stables," Stanley said. "And maybe four or five stitches.""I thought I was going to die," he added.He was sent to the hospital after Christopher Perry lured him from his home and attacked him with a brick, according to law enforcement. "I walked out first and wham, in the back of my head with a brick," Stanley said. "Split my head wide open."It was the...

