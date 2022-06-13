ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Youth Group Rescued from Utah’s Sandthrax Canyon

By Becca Shepherd
lakepowelllife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA youth group consisting of 17 kids and two adults were successfully rescued from a treacherous Utah slot canyon...

www.lakepowelllife.com

nypressnews.com

Utah teenage farmer missing more than 2 weeks as mom fears foul play

A Utah teen is missing from his farm, according to family members, and police found his boots and truck left behind – and his mother now says she “absolutely” believes foul play is involved with his disappearance. Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old Idaho native who struck off on...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Searching for their father

OGDEN Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Shane Strong left a family outing and headed home. That was last November and he has never been seen since. He is now listed as missing in Utah. “The last time he was seen was about November 17 and it was with me and two of my uncles,” recalled his […]
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Utah to receive early monsoon dose this weekend. What does that mean for the summer?

SALT LAKE CITY — This week just so happens to be monsoon awareness week for the National Weather Service. It's a week meteorologists use to remind people of how beneficial rains from summer monsoonal storms — prominent in the Southwest — can also result in dangerous situations, including flash, areal or river flooding in slot canyons and in communities. Utahns experienced plenty of this last year when the traditional monsoons returned, resulting in millions of dollars of damage throughout the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

FuelFest heads to Utah this July

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gearheads, mark your calendars as FuelFest heads to Utah this summer. Celebrating its debut in Salt Lake City, FuelFest is bringing over 600 custom, exotic, rare, and exclusive cars and trucks for Utahns to admire up close. The event will be taking over the Utah Motorsports Campus on July 23 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah family barely escapes Yellowstone flooding

UTAH (ABC4) – One Utah family is back home after narrowly escaping the floods in Yellowstone and Red Lodge, Montana after fleeing a vacation that quickly turned south.   It took quick thinking and help from a stranger to get out of Red Lodge right before being stranded. And for the Woodbury family, being stuck without […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

If you're in a thrift shop and you see these 10 items, you're probably in Utah

This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. It's hard to let go of some things in life. But in a minimalistic world where Marie Kondo tells you to only keep the stuff that "sparks joy," you're bound to eventually part ways with items you once held dear. In Utah, the selection at local thrift shops will tell you right away what state you're in — even if you had just woken up from a coma.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Monsoon season kicks off, but when does it really impact Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Monsoon Awareness Week and the North American Monsoon Season actually kicks off on June 15 and runs through September 30 but here in Utah, we usually see it ramp up after Independence Day. We have a favorable setup heading into the weekend that mimics monsoon style and will help […]
UTAH STATE
Abby Joseph

7 Extraordinary People Born in Utah

Utah is a land of many wonders, and its people are just as varied and interesting as its landscape. While the state is best known for its Mormon population, Utah is actually home to people of all faiths and backgrounds.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah heats up, but another disturbance on the way

UTAH (ABC4) – Wednesday is a beautiful, near-perfect day. Very close to seasonal temperatures, clear blue skies, and even the wind died down a little bit for us. But the high-pressure system staying with us will be upping the heat and we should feel it quite a bit starting Thursday when temperatures will jump up […]
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Searching for Dylan Rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Soon after graduating from high school Dylan Rounds set out to complete his plan. He wanted his own land to farm. And that’s what he was doing along the Nevada-Utah border when he suddenly vanished. “This began on Monday, Memorial Day, May 30th when we figured out that nobody […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Early season heat snaps back with another disturbance on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! High pressure has a grip on the Great Basin and that’s triggered temperatures to jump above average throughout the state.  Expect mostly sunny skies with daytime hitting the mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and in Central Utah with a few 90s further south and heat […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO
deseret.com

Why Juneteenth has a ‘tremendously’ different meaning in Utah this year

Juneteeth will feel a little bit different for Betty Sawyer this year. She still plans to attend the same family events and coordinate festivities as the director of the Utah Juneteenth Festival and Holiday Committee. But however Utah celebrates, it’ll have been between 33 and 150 years in the making. After three decades of championing the push to make Juneteenth — a celebration of when the last slaves were freed in 1865 — a state holiday, Utah will recognize it for the first time Monday.
UTAH STATE
lakepowelllife.com

Governor Ducey Declares State of Emergency For Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today issued a declaration of emergency in response to the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff, which has burned more than 24,800 acres as of Thursday and continues to present challenges to responding crews and the community. The governor declared the state of emergency following...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC4

Utah cities named most affordable in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – Homebuyers looking for real estate in Utah know the market can be tricky to navigate. With home prices skyrocketing over the past two years and interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting a ten-year high in April, choosing a future home can be quite daunting. A new study by HomeSnacks took […]

