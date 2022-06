HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida said some good Samaritans are to thank for helping to rescue nearly a dozen people whose boat capsized. In a news release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it was first called just before 5:30 p.m. on June 12 for a report of several people in the water just east of Beer Can Island. When the sheriff’s office aviation unit flew over the scene, it saw “a boat was upside-down in the water, with several people swimming around it.”

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO