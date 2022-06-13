ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sartell Police Activities League Returns June 13th

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — The Sartell Police Activities League activities return on June 13th. The police department sponsors summer athletic and craft activities...

knsiradio.com

knsiradio.com

Cold Spring/Richmond K9 Officer Riley Dies

(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
knsiradio.com

Where to Find Water Fun in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud says its wading pools will be closed for the summer, so where can families go to beat the heat?. Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes, so there’s always one nearby. Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park have two places to swim. Quarry #11 has a sandy beach area with new steps installed this spring. Quarry #2 has high rock formations perfect for jumping. The Stearns County Parks Department says there is no lifeguard on duty at either quarry. Parking is $10.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New Taqueria Opens in Sauk Rapids

A brand new taco shop has just opened in Sauk Rapids. Don Chuy Taqueria opened to the public on Tuesday, June 14th. Don Chuy Taqueria LLC has been operating as a food truck the past few years doing pop-ups around Central Minnesota, but now has a permanent location on Benton Drive in the former location of Hernandez Burritos and Smoke-In D's BBQ (31 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids).
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

Kansas to Headline Ledge Amphitheater in August

(KNSI) — Multi-platinum selling rock band Kansas announced a date at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park with special guest Head East. Kansas, known for such hits as “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” will hit the stage on Saturday, August 6th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 17th at 10:00 a.m. They range in price from $45 to $125, not including taxes and fees. Buy tickets by clicking here.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Teen, 15, Arrested In Golden Valley Gas Station Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage boy is in custody in connection to the carjacking of teenage sisters Monday evening at a Twin Cities gas station. Golden Valley police say it happened at the Speedway on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North at about 8:37 p.m. The 16-year-old sister told investigators she was filling her 2018 Lexus RX with gas, while her 14-year-old sister stayed inside the vehicle. The girls say a boy, who police describe as a “15-year-old white male suspect from Buffalo, MN,” came up to the Lexus, showed the 14-year-old a gun and demanded the keys. He then drove off, leaving the sisters unharmed. Bloomington police tracked down the Lexus about two hours later, which contained the suspect and three other teens. The 15-year-old was arrested, and is awaiting criminal charges. Golden Valley police did not say if they believe the suspect has any connection to the string of carjackings in the city in the past month, including the armed theft of a golfer’s Audi A5 last week outside of Theodore Wirth Golf Club.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
news7h.com

The winning woman returns home to find a bear in the house

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) – Bear sightings are on the rise across Connecticut, especially in the northwest. In CantonA bear was killed after breaking into several houses. On Monday, a Winsted woman found a bear in her home. Shannon Davis said she went home and did not suspect anything out...
CONNECTICUT STATE
knsiradio.com

Maus Shoots For Princess Kay Nod in First Competition

(KNSI) – Four Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists hail from Stearns County. Of those, one is surprised to be in the spotlight. 18-year-old Briana Maus of Freeport has qualified in just her first year of competition. To help overcome a lack of experience she is leaning on her two sisters, both finalists previously, and jumping at every opportunity that presents itself.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

12-Year-Old Hailed as a Hero for Saving a Preschooler Who Fell Down a Manhole

(KNSI) — A 12-year-old girl is being called a hero for helping save the life of a Buffalo, Minnesota boy. Four-year-old Rowan Sykes was playing with a group of kids after church on Sunday, June 12th, when he fell four to five feet down an unsecured manhole. Sadie Peterson was nearby and reached down into the manhole to grab Rowan and keep his head above the water while his older brother Nolan ran for help. His mom, Shayna Sykes, came running in time to see a man pulling her son and Sadie to safety.
BUFFALO, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Woman Dies in Fatal Accident

A Brainerd woman died yesterday following an accident involving a pickup truck. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 6:56 P.M. yesterday on Thompson Road in Brainerd. An unnamed 33-year old female was walking her horse on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a pickup truck travelling eastbound. The driver is only identified as a 44-year old male from Brainerd.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

Originally published on June 13 FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...
FORESTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Update: Child recovering following near drowning in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--Officials say a child is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Alexandria over the weekend. According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Alexandria around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a six-year-old child drowning in a pool. When they...
lptv.org

Brainerd Women Who Died in Truck Accident Has Been Identified

Brainerd women who died yesterday following an accident that involved a pickup truck has been identified as 33-year-old, Katie Marie Yaunick. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that on June 13th, 2022 around 6:56 p.m. deputies had responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 13519 Thompson Road, Brainerd.
BRAINERD, MN
KEYC

Pickup driver strikes, kills woman walking horse on shoulder

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road in central Minnesota, authorities said Tuesday. The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday about 5 miles southeast of Brainerd, according to the...
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brainerd Woman Struck, Killed While Walking Horse On Roadside

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a Brainerd woman was killed Monday evening when a driver struck her while she was walking a horse on the side of a road. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said a 44-year-old man driving a pickup truck was heading east on Thompson Road when he hit the horse and woman just before 7 p.m. The woman, a 33-year-old who lived on Thompson Road, died at the scene. The horse’s condition is unknown. The crash is being investigated.
Bring Me The News

Driver fatally strikes woman walking her horse near Brainerd

A 33-year-old woman who was walking with her horse along the side of a road in rural Brainerd was fatally struck by a motorist on Monday. The deadly incident happened just before 7 p.m. near 13519 Thompson Road, with deputies from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office arriving to the scene of where a pickup driver who was eastbound on Thompson Road had struck the horse and the woman.
voiceofalexandria.com

Clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 following EF-2 tornado

(Forada, MN)--The clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. following the May 30th tornado that hit Forada and Hudson Township. Below are the latest details from the Douglas County Land & Resource Management Office. If you could share this with your readers and cover the event, that would be great.
knsiradio.com

Wright County Highway 5 Closed Near Annandale

(KNSI) – Canadian Pacific Railroad will be doing maintenance work on its track system, which cuts across central Minnesota. Repairs have closed Excelsior Avenue near downtown Annandale until at least Thursday. The crossing intersects Wright County Highway 5 just south of Minnesota 55. The work is tentatively scheduled to...
ANNANDALE, MN

