Victim of Deadly Crash Near New York Mills Identified

(Fergus Falls, MN)--Otter Tail County officials are identifying the victim of a fatal crash Friday near New York Mills. The accident involved two motor vehicles and one of the drivers, 47-year-old Tracy Frost, died at the scene. The other driver was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office says alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor.
A 33-year-old woman who was walking with her horse along the side of a road in rural Brainerd was fatally struck by a motorist on Monday. The deadly incident happened just before 7 p.m. near 13519 Thompson Road, with deputies from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office arriving to the scene of where a pickup driver who was eastbound on Thompson Road had struck the horse and the woman.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/KFGO) – A jury has convicted an Elk River man of 1st Degree Arson for a September 2018 fire at the Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes. Gary Bogatz was found as found guilty on arson charges, but was acquitted on felony insurance fraud charges. According to the complaint, investigators matched a fingerprint on a door handle to Bogatz and he later admitted to his involvement in the fire. He told investigators that he was asked by a board member of the Refuge and another person to start the fire using gasoline. He suggested that it was an attempt to collect insurance money.
BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a Brainerd woman was killed Monday evening when a driver struck her while she was walking a horse on the side of a road.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said a 44-year-old man driving a pickup truck was heading east on Thompson Road when he hit the horse and woman just before 7 p.m.
The woman, a 33-year-old who lived on Thompson Road, died at the scene. The horse’s condition is unknown.
The crash is being investigated.
A Brainerd woman died yesterday following an accident involving a pickup truck. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 6:56 P.M. yesterday on Thompson Road in Brainerd. An unnamed 33-year old female was walking her horse on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a pickup truck travelling eastbound. The driver is only identified as a 44-year old male from Brainerd.
(Alexandria, MN)--Officials say a child is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Alexandria over the weekend. According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Alexandria around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a six-year-old child drowning in a pool. When they...
Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man is facing several felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting and even had a hit list created. Police say they were notified on Friday, June 10 that 32-year-old Daniel Jennings threatened a mass shooting and suicide by cop. Another person came forward saying Jennings personally threatened to kill them, according to court records.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday.
APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn.
Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call.
The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A lack of firefighters in Detroit Lakes is forcing the Fire Department to turn to other communities for aid when fighting fires within the city. The Detroit Lakes Fire Department is down to just 23 members, seven short of being fully staffed at 30. With a smaller pool of fire fighters to fight fires in Detroit Lakes, Ryan Swanson Detroit Lakes Fire Chief says they’re being forced to call in mutual aid, “Three years ago we would have never pulled in a mutual aid for an in-town city call. Now when we’re basically a third of our department down we’re looking for that extra help as fast as possible.”
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes, Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. A Buick Enclave collided with a 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. Sharon Ann Davis, 41, of Frazee and a passenger, Annabell Dorthy Davis, 12, of Frazee were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the Explorer, James Richard Olson, 71, of Fargo.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lake’s residents are being asked to move vehicles, trailers and other items in the streets as crews move a house, Tuesday. The city of Detroit Lakes says streets will not be closed during the move, but they do ask that the roadways are cleared throughout the afternoon.
(Forada, MN)--The clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. following the May 30th tornado that hit Forada and Hudson Township. Below are the latest details from the Douglas County Land & Resource Management Office. If you could share this with your readers and cover the event, that would be great.
Can a Minnesota Patrol Officer write you a ticket for going faster than the posted limit on a black and yellow speed sign? What do those even mean?. The wife and I were driving up to Brainerd this last weekend for a little gettaway. At one point going through Little...
Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes officially welcomed a new firefighter to the city during a swearing in ceremony, Tuesday. Nate Marx will join the volunteer Fire Department after successfully completing his one year probationary period. “The first year is especially demanding with a lot to learn and many things to get up to speed on. He has already proven himself as an asset and we’re pleased to have him as part of the team,” said Fire Chief Ryan Swanson.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A ribbon cutting and dedication was held for South Shore Park, Detroit Lakes’ newest park, Wednesday. The 5.5 acre full service park includes off street parking, a shelter, multi-use courts including a tennis court, two pickleball courts, and a full length basketball court, as well as an inclusive playground and pollinator trees.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man drowned on Big Detroit Lake in Detroit Lakes after he jumped from a pontoon. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a dive team recovered the body several hours later. Glander said Jette Frandson was with three others on the
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes has cited a Detroit Lakes property owner and their tenant for violating the city’s sign and nuisance ordinances. Hand-painted signs are displayed on private property along Curry Ave. with claims including, ‘I KNOW DA CURE 4 MUFFIN TOP, BODY ODOR, AND SKIN CANCER’ and ‘THE CURE IS PURE MAPLE SYRUP’.
