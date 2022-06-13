Man wanted for shooting brother at Warren County campground

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Warren County deputies are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by his brother during an argument.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened at the Battlefield Campground on Interstate 20 Frontage Road on Sunday, June 12. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said one of the brothers shot the other in the leg before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Pace said deputies are still searching for the suspect. However, the name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

