Warren County, MS

Man wanted for shooting brother at Warren County campground

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40R0ca_0g9Hi8aZ00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Warren County deputies are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by his brother during an argument.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened at the Battlefield Campground on Interstate 20 Frontage Road on Sunday, June 12. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said one of the brothers shot the other in the leg before fleeing the scene.

5-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

The victim was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Pace said deputies are still searching for the suspect. However, the name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

wtva.com

Ex-mayor of Aberdeen arrested on Richland warrant for embezzlement

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The former mayor of Aberdeen is back in custody. Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said his office received a warrant for the arrest of Maurice Jackson who also uses the surname, Howard. The police chief said the Richland Police Department issued the warrant, charging the former...
ABERDEEN, MS
WJTV 12

Texas man arrested after 25lbs of meth found in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said they discovered 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 on Wednesday, June 15. Investigators said a deputy stopped a white Infinity car on the interstate for a traffic violation. The officer become suspicious of possible drugs in the car. Officials said a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Authorities in search of suspects involved in theft at country club, using stolen cards at Walmart

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Vicksburg Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a theft at the Country Club Golf Course on Sunday, June 5. Vicksburg Police and units with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to a call to the Country Club Golf Course […]
VICKSBURG, MS
