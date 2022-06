People in the US dealing with mental health crises will soon be able to reach help by dialing 988, an emergency hotline similar to 911 but for mental health emergencies only. The 988 dialing code will become available nationwide for phone and text messages by July 16, 2022, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Online chat services will also be available.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO