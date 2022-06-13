Jerry Lee Wilson, Lancing

Edward J. “Eddie” Brenner, age 58, passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was a member of Grace Lutheran ELCA of Oak Ridge and a veteran of the US Marines. He worked as an SPO II at the Pinellas Park GE Nuclear Plant for two years, at Rocky Flats Nuclear Trigger Plant for 13 years, and at Y12 in Oak Ridge for 19 years. Edward was a proud father and devoted husband. He loved his family dearly and would do anything for them. They were especially proud of him for recently celebrating four years in recovery. Eddie was an animal lover and a big sports fan, especially Major League Baseball and college football. He was a true gentleman who will be greatly missed by so many who knew and loved him.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO