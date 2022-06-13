Jerry Lee Wilson, Lancing

Mr. Willard Guy, age 76 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home. He attended Riggs Chapel Baptist Church. Willard retired from the State Highway Department and also worked at Peggy Ann Truck Shop and Wrecker in Rockwood where he enjoyed working on trucks. He is...
William Richard Hudson, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 17, 1952, in Jasper Alabama. He was employed by First Utility District for over 25 years in Roane County. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed motorcycles tremendously. Preceded in...
Billie Jo “Boe” Hawkins, age 87, of Oak Ridge, went to be with her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 14, 2022, surrounded by family. Boe was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. She enjoyed witnessing and telling everyone she met about Jesus. In 1996, Boe graduated from Roane State Community College with an associates degree at the age of 61.
Mr. Hugh Glenn French Jr, age 78 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born on October 25th, 1943, in Bristol, VA. He was the owner of a recording studio called Crazy Country in Nashville, TN. He later retired as an architect with French & Associates. He also raised miniature horses at French Crest. He was a graduate of Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee. He was a model train and antique car enthusiast as well. He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh & Jessie French; and Sister: Rebecca P. Griffin. He is survived by:
Norma Jean Hester age 71, of Rocky Top, passed away on June 13, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center of Powell, TN. She was born on April 21, 1951, to the late Clifford Hester and Anna Belle White. Norma is of the Baptist faith and a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. She loved taking care of her grandbabies and enjoyed watching the Lifetime channel. She is preceded in death by her parents and son Clifton Sexton. Norma is survived by:
Nancy Ellen Stringfield (Mimi) of Heiskell, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 22, 1942, in Cookeville, TN to the late Samuel and Gracie Whitaker Bullock. Nancy enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, and creating crafts of all kinds. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth R. Stringfield (Pop); son Kenneth W. Stringfield (Pewee); brothers, Carl and Gary Bullock.
Edward J. “Eddie” Brenner, age 58, passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was a member of Grace Lutheran ELCA of Oak Ridge and a veteran of the US Marines. He worked as an SPO II at the Pinellas Park GE Nuclear Plant for two years, at Rocky Flats Nuclear Trigger Plant for 13 years, and at Y12 in Oak Ridge for 19 years. Edward was a proud father and devoted husband. He loved his family dearly and would do anything for them. They were especially proud of him for recently celebrating four years in recovery. Eddie was an animal lover and a big sports fan, especially Major League Baseball and college football. He was a true gentleman who will be greatly missed by so many who knew and loved him.
Helen Mowery, age 83, of Heiskell, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 29, 1939, in Rocky Top, TN to the late Silas and Stella Daniels Hatmaker. Helen was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, watching westerns, and doing puzzle books. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by, husband, Joe Glen Mowery; daughter, Pamela Carden (Mowery) and beloved companion, Snowball.
Shirley Crockett Graham, age 79, passed away, on June 12, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center, after a short illness. Shirley was born in Middlesboro, KY, on March 29, 1943, to Harry & Eula Crocket. The family moved to Oak Ridge during World War II to help with the war effort.
Amanda Bradford age 36, of Maryville, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 13, 2022. Amanda was born on January 28, 1986, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She spent most of her life growing up in Virginia and moved to Tennessee to be with her family in 2004. Amanda’s greatest joy in life was her two daughters, Serenity Faith and Harmonnie Hope. She loved taking them places especially to the lake and Dollywood. Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bud Bradford, Douglas Stevens, and her uncle, David Bradford.
Phillip D. Fairchild was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 28, 1943, and died on June 6, 2022, following a tragic swimming accident on St. Simon’s Island, Georgia. Phil earned his B.S. (1966) and M.S. (1967) in Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University and became a Registered Professional Engineer (1975). In 1975, he married the love of his life, Donna Ervin, who he met while they were employed at Ebasco Services, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1976, they moved to East Tennessee where Phil began work for Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20, traffic on I-75 North will be shifted towards the media barrier wall between Mile Markers 135 (north of the Caryville exit) and 140 (south of the Huntsville/Oneida exit). This will allow crews to complete storm drainage installation in that area. Traffic on...
Oak Ridge, TN – ORNL Federal Credit Union’s (ORNL FCU) Summer Sessions concert series kicks-off this Saturday, June 18 in Oak Ridge. Hogslop String Band will headline the first concert of the season with Bill and the Belles to open. All Summer Sessions concerts are FREE to the...
A single-vehicle accident early this morning (Thursday, June 16th) injured two people, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker. Chief Becker told WYSH that the crash was reported at around 4:30 am in the 1300 block of Clinch Avenue, near the city limits. Preliminary indications are that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and flipped several times. The names of those involved had not been released as of the time this report was filed, but police did say they were juvenile males.
Kim Green made unauthorized adjustments to leave balances. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Kim Green, the former comptroller of the West Knox Utility District (WKUD), which provides water and wastewater services to more than 27,000 customers. Investigators determined that Green improperly...
The number of drug-related deaths in Anderson and Knox counties increased in 2021, according to the just-released 2021 Drug-Related Death Report for Knox and Anderson Counties by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. The Center serves as the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for both counties, which is why Anderson County’s numbers are included.
The Tennessee Department of Revenue has announced that an investigation by its agents led to the indictment and arrest of 38-year-old John McGuire Packard, the former owner and manager of McGuire’s Books, Music, Movies, & More. Special agents with the Department of Revenue arrested Packard on Tuesday, and bond...
