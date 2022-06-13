'It's Time To Say Goodbye': Williston Park Bakery Closes After Nine Years

Sweet To Lick Vegan Bakery, located at 78 Hillside Ave. in Williston Park Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island bakery has closed after nine years in business.

Sweet To Lick Vegan Bakery's last day in business was Friday, May 27, the owners announced.

The bakery was located at 78 Hillside Ave. in Williston Park.

"It’s time to say goodbye…First, thank you," the announcement from the business reads. "Thank you all for an amazing 9 years(12 with the farmers market)! It’s had many ups and downs, strikes and gutters. You have taught me so much. Thank you all for that. You have been the best customer base a person could ask for."

The owners added that they are not sure what their plans are for the future, but they will announce their plans when they have decided what's next for them.

"You have treated me, my family and our employees so well," the announcement reads. "Thank you for your support and love over the years. It has been such a ride I know when I look back on this era in my life I’ll see so many of your faces."

