Southfield, MI

MSP Investigate After Man Points AR Pistol At Drivers During Road Rage Incidents On Southfield

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who is accused of pointing a pink AR pistol out of his vehicle on Southfield Monday morning.

MSP say that at 7:30 a.m. an off-duty Detroit police officer was driving into work when he notified troopers that he was following a red Durango that was pointing an AR pistol out of his vehicle at other drivers.

The DPD officer helped guide troopers to the location of the man who was driving southbound on Southfield Freeway near Ford Road.

Troopers pulled the vehicle over and the suspect was ordered from the vehicle and placed into custody without incident.

According to MSP, the pink AR pistol was recovered from the floor of the rear seat.

Police say the suspect’s CPL expired in 2016.

After investigating, troopers learned that the suspect pointed the pistol at several drivers who he was involved in separate road rage incidents with.

Troopers are trying to find several potential victims.

If anyone witnessed this event or were a victim, please contact the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000.

