ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Behind SoftBank's View: How it went from investor darling to one of the worst SPAC deals ever

By Hayley Cuccinello,Aaron Weinman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZTVq_0g9HgEIk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKkEE_0g9HgEIk00
View CEO Rao Mulpuri.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider

Prospective investors often toured the factory of View in northwestern Mississippi as the cash-burning smart-glass maker sought new capital. But the visitors did not ask the questions that might have alerted them to the potential problems in the manufacturing process, a former employee told Insider.

View makes glass for commercial-building windows that use low-voltage wiring to control the tint. When it's sunny, the window darkens to limit glare and heat, eliminating the need for blinds and reducing energy costs for air conditioning.

It's costly. Moreover, there's little room for error: The glass cannot be used if there's a single imperfection. And employees said they were discouraged from speaking up about their concerns over the manufacturing process.

In 2013, executives from Corning, the manufacturing giant behind Pyrex, visited the factory, one employee who worked there at the time and had direct knowledge of the situation told Insider. The executives quizzed View about the manufacturing process, but the employee kept waiting for them to dig deeper.

"It was crazy to me that going through due diligence with all these investors, people from sovereign-wealth funds and managing billions of dollars, couldn't ask the simple, basic questions," such as costs or how much glass was thrown away, the factory employee said of Corning.

According to this person and two other factory employees at the time, it was normal to throw away most of the windows produced because of defects.

In June that year, Corning led a $62 million investment in View. Lenders or investors in View, which include institutions like BlackRock and SoftBank, were enamored by company CEO Rao Mulpuri's story that its smart glass would be the future of office buildings. A spokesperson for Corning did not comment in time for publication.

A decade later, View has not turned a profit. Last month, the Milpitas, California, firm cast doubt on its ability to continue, roughly 14 months after raising $815 million when it went public.

For those looking from the outside, View's troubles came on suddenly, but insiders said the company burned cash and struggled with product failures for years.

SUBSCRIBE TO READ THE FULL STORY: SoftBank's View went from investor darling to one of the worst SPAC deals ever. Insiders say the glass maker has struggled with cash burn for years, while many lived in fear of being fired.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Tech billionaire Mark Cuban warns of a painful shake-out in stocks and crypto — and quotes Warren Buffett to support his prediction

The "Shark Tank" star warned that businesses built on hype and easy money will disappear.In contrast, genuine disruptors with solid business models will emerge as winners, Cuban said. Mark Cuban expects a shake-out in the stock market and cryptocurrency industry, as companies built on hype and profligacy fail, while those...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Air Conditioning#Pyrex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Business Insider

Business Insider

527K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy