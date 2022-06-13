The New BMW X3 Just Aced The Infamous Moose Test

If you type the terms 'McLaren' and 'SUV' into the search bar at the top of this page, you can find stories from as far back as 2013 that show McLaren was vehemently opposed to the idea of creating an SUV. This decision was reaffirmed many times over the following years, with the most recent arriving shortly before the pandemic disrupted everyone's financial planning. But in October of last year, McLaren officially teased something taller than any car that has come out of Woking before. That was revealed the following month as an electric off-road racer that would never be offered to the public. This indicated a number of things, and there's now more evidence to suggest that McLaren is following Ferrari down the Purosangue's path, albeit without an emotive engine as its party piece.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO