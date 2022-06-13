Woman dies after falling off watercraft into lake, California State Parks officials say

A woman died Sunday afternoon after falling into Folsom Lake, California State Parks officials said.

A 30-year-old woman and two others fell off a “personal water craft” around 12:45 p.m. near Brown’s Ravine, Richard Preston-LeMay, superintendent for State Parks’ Folsom sector, said in an email.

“A good Samaritan assisted the three individuals on to their vessel and transported them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp,” Preston-LeMay said. “While in route to the launch ramp the victim lost consciousness.”

Deputies with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office met the victim at the launch ramp and initiated CPR until the El Dorado Hills Fire Department arrived, Preston-LeMay said.

Fire personnel transported the woman to a hospital in Folsom, where she was later pronounced dead, the State Parks superintendent said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ariel Pittman of Antelope.

The victim was wearing a life jacket, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident, Preston-LeMay said.