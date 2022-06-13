ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area church bids farewell to pastor

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 19002 N. 128th Ave., hosted a farewell party for Father Mike Ashibuogwn, who has been in the parish for several years.

Bishop Thomas Olmsted has assigned Ashibuogwn to a parish in Tempe starting July 1.

Several hundred parishioners and friends came to wish Ashibuogwn best wishes on his new assignment. The catering team headed by manager Rosemary Dougherty decorated Madonna Hall for the occasion.

Father John Bonavitacola is pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes.

