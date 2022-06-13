Responders Rescue Teens From Burning Car Crash In Leesburg

A teenage driver and passengre had to be rescued from a burning car after crashing early Saturday morning, June 11.

Leesburg police say officers are investigating the circumstances around a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 3:30 a.m. on East Market Street near Battlefield Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a 2020 Dodge Challenger engulfed in flames with two teenagers trapped inside. Responders cut them from the burning wreckage and rushed them to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Leesburg police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact officer M. Hackney at 571-919-8375 or mhackney@leesburgva.gov. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-8477.