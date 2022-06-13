ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Responders Rescue Teens From Burning Car Crash In Leesburg

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A teenage driver and passengre had to be rescued from a burning car after crashing early Saturday morning, June 11.

Leesburg police say officers are investigating the circumstances around a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 3:30 a.m. on East Market Street near Battlefield Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a 2020 Dodge Challenger engulfed in flames with two teenagers trapped inside. Responders cut them from the burning wreckage and rushed them to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Leesburg police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact officer M. Hackney at 571-919-8375 or mhackney@leesburgva.gov. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-8477.

Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

