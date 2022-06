NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR AN ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE DIRECTOR OF PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT FOR ROCKDALE COUNTY. THE APPLICATION IS FOR: COMBINATION BEER, WINE AND LIQUOR THE PROPOSED BUSINESS SHALL BE LOCATED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS: 1432 VFW DRIVE, CONYERS, GA 30012 THE APPLICANT'S NAME: VFW Post 5290 This application is a Corporation; therefore, the Names and Titles of all corporate officers are: Florence B. Welch, Commander Anthony R. Berry, Senior Vice Commander William R. Miller, Junior Vice Commander Roosevelt McCombs, Quartermaster Howard W. Hendrickson, Surgeon Ronald C. Holmes, Trustee James R. Taylor, Trustee Shawn D. Bilak, Trustee 904-72400 6/15/2022.

