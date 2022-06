AKRON, Ohio — Firestone Country Club in Akron has long hosted professional golf tournaments -- and is no stranger to change. The club started hosting golf tournaments back in 1954 with the Rubber City Open, and has kept at it since with three PGA Championships, the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational from 1999 until 2018 (it was the WGC-NEC Invitational from 1999-2005) and now a major on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit.

