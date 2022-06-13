Park City unveils overflow parking plan for Thaynes Canyon

PARK CITY, Utah. — After reaching the attention of the city council, Park City has unveiled its plans to better accommodate the informal overflow parking along Thaynes Canyon Drive that will feature incentives to adjust parking behavior, better management, a weekly parking schedule, and an outlined calendar of tournament dates.

With an increase in visitation and apparent need for accommodations, a brief analysis of the overflow parking location, its historical use, and related planning documents and covenants was conducted. After supporting the research study and coordinating with the Hotel Park City HOA, the city will implement a short-term action plan focused on managing the overflow parking and mitigating neighborhood impacts.

The following is a list of the short-term solutions (courtesy of Park City Municipal):

Incentives to adjust parking behavior

Designate 8-10 carpool parking spots within the established parking lot.

Ongoing Communications to Golf Leagues to encourage carpooling/bus/bike/walk and transit route information, complete with the following incentives (adjusted over time): 10% discount off greens fee if carpool, walk or ride a bike; and 15% discount off greens fee and unlimited range balls for proof of riding transit.

Overflow Parking Area Management (The overflow parking area will only be utilized when necessary and prioritized for youth and local programming and scheduled tournaments)

Overnight parking (after 11:00 p.m.) is prohibited in the overflow parking area.

Golf, Parking, and Police will conduct proactive monitoring and enforcement.

Street repainting was conducted to improve pedestrian crossing and better control vehicle speed.

Signage will restrict use to the Golf Course/Hotel parking.

Signage and chains were added to control temporary access to the overflow parking area.

Weekly Parking Schedule for Overflow Parking Area

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Open (Women’s League) 7:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m.

Wednesday- Open (Men’s league) 9:30 a.m.- 11:00 p.m.

Thursday- Closed

Friday- Open noon-11:00 p.m. (only if parking lot full)

Saturday- Open noon-11:00 p.m. (only if parking lot full)

Sunday- Open noon-11:00 p.m. (only if parking lot full)

2022 Tournament Dates (Overflow Parking Opens at 7:00 a.m. or later)

June 5 Men’s League

June 17 Unified Police

June 18 Rick Morris

June 24 UMCA

June 26 Men’s League

July 14 Restaurant Association

July 15-17 Men’s League Member Guest

July 31 Adam Klock Tournament

August 4 MSCI EXHIBIT A- Short-Term Overflow Parking Management

August 11 UAFS

August 18 Arctic Circle

August 20-21 Men’s and Ladies Club Championship

September 9 Okland Construction

September 11 Men’s League

September 22 High School Region Tournament

October 1 No Name Saloon

October 2 Men’s League *Additional tournament dates may be added.

—

Additionally, a long-term solution will be created based on community feedback and a technical parking assessment. The community feedback and technical assessment will guide the long-term approach, which will more than likely require land use applications and site modifications. The HOA will also seek a parking demand study to understand the current and future parking needs, identify ways to reduce the parking demand, and options to provide needed parking.

