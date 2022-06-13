ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Performances, Block Parties And More: List Of Minnesota Juneteenth Events

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmS5z_0g9HedFD00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Later this week, Minnesotans from all over will observe Juneteenth, a celebration of the day in 1865 when the last American slaves found out they were free after the Civil War.

Last year was actually the first year it was officially recognized as a federal holiday. A number of cities had already officially recognized Juneteenth.

WCCO has compiled a list of block parties, performances and learning opportunities connected with Juneteenth. Below are some of the most notable options.

Celebrations & Block Parties

Creekview Movie Night
Date: June 17
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Location: Creekview Park, 5001 Humboldt Avenue N.
Description: Music, Food, Entertainment and Activities, followed by Movie in the Park: Summer of Soul, starting at dusk.

Juneteenth Parade
Date: June 18
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm
Location: Ending at Bethune Park, 1304 N 10th Ave.
Description: Presented by the Juneteenth Community Board.

Juneteenth Event
Date: June 18
Time: 12:00pm-6:00pm
Location: Bethune Park, 1304 N 10th Ave.
Description: Food Trucks, Stage Entertainment, Kids’ Activities, Vendors, Exhibitors

University of Minnesota presents inaugural Juneteenth Celebration and Commemorative March: Was. Is. Will Be.
Date: June 18
Time: 12:00pm-6:00pm
Location: Willow Park – 1626 Queen Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55410) to Robert J. Jones Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC) 2001 Plymouth Ave. N.
Description: This free block party and commemorative march — centering on the theme of Was. Is. Will Be: Black Past, Black Present, Black Future — will feature Black vendors, speakers, teach-ins, storytellers, musicians, performers, DJs, roller skating, books, free food, free haircuts, mural and art-making, and more.

Freedom ain’t Free
Date: June 17
Time: 5:00pm-9:00pm
Location: 8200 Noble Ave Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Description: Brooklyn Park will be hosting a celebration that will be highlighting the educative and celebratory meaning behind Juneteenth. Activities include performance from local artists, family activities, raffles, food truck vendors and more.

CommUNITY Block Party
Date: June 12
Time: 3:00pm-6:00pm
Location: Emerson Avenue from 22nd-24th Street
Description: Free event Celebrating Juneteenth, featuring food trucks and live entertainment.

Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 19
Time: 11:00am-3:00pm
Location: Centennial Lakes Park–7499 France Avenue S., Edina, MN 55424
Description: The city of Edina is hosting their first Juneteenth Community Celebration event. There will be food vendors, entertainment, and activities for the kids.

The Soul Train at Juneteenth
Date: June 18
Time: 1:00pm
Location: Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Park, 1738 E Center St, Rochester, MN
Description: Juneteenth celebration with a music concert.

St. Cloud Juneteenth 2022
Date: June 17
Time: 3:00pm-9:00pm
Location: Lake George Municipal Park
Description: This will be a full afternoon and evening of live music, games, activities, vendors, a grill off, health clinics and information, and so much more. It’s fun for the whole family and everybody is welcome!

Juneteenth Minnesota – West Broadway Block Party
Date: June 19
Time: 8:00am-6:00pm
Location: 1007 West Broadway Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Description: Event includes Industry-Diverse Black Owned Business Vendors, Food Trucks, Prominent Community Guest Speakers, Children’s Activities, Live Entertainment and much more!

2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 18
Time: 12:00pm-5:00pm
Location: Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Park, 1738 E Center St, Rochester, MN
Description: As the summer approaches, the Rochester Branch of the NAACP and the community are excited about the Juneteenth Celebration 2022, the annual celebration of freedom held in Rochester.

Juneteenth Boat Ride
Date: June 19
Time: 7:00pm-10:00pm
Location: Magnolia Blossom Cruises, St Paul, MN
Description: Celebrate Juneteenth with music and food.

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 19
Time: 1:00pm-6:00pm
Location: Under The Canopy – 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis 55406
Description: Festival featuring live music, speakers, poets, black owned business marketplace, live art, & food vendors. Bring the whole family on Father’s Day to celebrate with the Southside community and beyond.

Maple Grove Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 19
Time: 11:00am-6:00pm
Location: Central Park Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way N, Maple Grove, MN
Description: Noon HIIT fitness-high intensity interval training, 1:00p-6:00p vendor fair, music, food trucks, esports, splashpad and more!

St. Paul Juneteenth Celebration – The Sterling Club
Date: June 18
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
Location: Caty Park – 300 St. Albans St. N, St. Paul, MN 55104
Description: Join TFBB as we celebrate Juneteenth with the Sterling Club in St. Paul’s Carty Park.  This is a fun, family event with opportunities to share our books with children of all ages!

Sounds of Blackness Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 18
Time: 3:00pm-4:00pm
Location: Brooklyn Center Community Center – 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, MN, 55430
Description: Join us 6/18 3pm CST at Brooklyn Center Community Center, Brooklyn Center, MN, for our performance at a Juneteenth Celebration event.

Black2Black Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 19
Time: 10:00am-6:00pm
Location: Sabathani Community Center — 310 East 38th Street #Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Description: Join us as we celebrate the African-American culture with over 50 vendors from food, clothing, art and recourses. Come out and support local artists and group performances!

Burnsville Juneteenth
Date: June 18
Time: 1:00pm-3:30pm
Location: North River Hills Park — 11501 19th Avenue, Burnsville, MN 55337
Description: Everyone is welcome and invited to join us in celebrating Juneteenth. Musical performances, live painting, Line dance party, kids crafts and Cave Café food truck.

Woodbury Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 18
Time: 11:00am
Location: Ojibway Park Pavilion – 2695 Ojibway Dr., Woodbury MN 55125
Description: Woodbury for Justice and Equality is hosting our second annual Juneteenth celebration. Come and join us for food, music, speeches, and activities!

Rainbow Health Freedom Ball
Date: June 17
Time: 5:00pm-12:00am
Location: 3022 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55408
Description: The Ball will celebrate the youth and any newcomers to Ballroom and highlight anyone who may have experience in the scene. This is a 16+event with Cash Bar.

Brooklyn Park Juneteenth Event
Date: June 17
Time: 5:00pm-9:00pm
Location: 8200 Noble Ave., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Description: This is a FREE event open to all Brooklyn Park residents! Activities include Juneteenth Education/ Sankofa, Performances from local artists, Storytelling, Family Activities, Community Resource Fair, Live DJ and Raffles. Limited food will be provided, including food truck vendors.

Apple Valley Juneteenth 2022 – Unapologetically Black
Date: June 17
Time: 4:30pm-8:30pm
Location: Apple Valley Community Center — 14603 Hayes Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Description: Join us for a Juneteenth celebration like none other before. Amazing Black owned food and retail vendors, kid activities, DJ AQUIL, and so much more!

Marshall Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 19
Time: 10:00am
Location: Independence Park – E Lyon St. Marshall MN
Description: All community members are welcome to come enjoy great food from Tavern 507, Taste of Soul and Moore Good Eats, music and live entertainment, inflatables, yard games, and story hour for the family, and walk the park and enjoy the story walk.

Creekview Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 17
Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm
Location: Creekview Park — 5001 Humboldt Ave N., Minneapolis, MN 55430
Description: Shingle Creek Neighborhood & Creekview Recreation Center collaborate and host an outdoor Juneteenth celebration with music, dancing, activities, and food. Come on down to celebrate with us.

Black Excellence Juneteenth Celebration
Date: June 19
Time: 5:00pm-8:00pm
Location: The Neu Neu Event Center | 514 North 3 rd Street, Minneapolis MN
Description: This year we are celebrating Black Excellence, dinner served, comedy, spoken word, along with prizes and awards.

3 on 3 Justice Basketball Tournament
Date: June 19
Time: 10:00am-6:00pm
Location: Sabathani Community Center — 310 East 38th Street #Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Description: Juneteenth is here and we have created a safer space for youth and young adults to play the game of basketball. This Tournament is designed to support victims of gun violence. Each team will be named after a victim of gun violence. Example Breonna Taylor, Philando castile.

Learning

St. Paul – Lunch & Learn: Juneteenth in Historical Context
Date: June 16
Time: 11:00am-1:00pm
Location: Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center – 130 South Macalester Street, St. Paul MN 55105
Description: A boxed lunch and learn event at Macalester College’s Arts Commons on “Juneteenth in Historical Context.” An in-depth background on: the histoy and significance of Juneteenth, how celebrations differ across the Black diaspora, the holiday’s recent reemergence, and how Juneteenth fits into the long civil rights movement.

St. Paul – Juneteenth Breakfast
Date: June 17
Time: 8:30am-10:30am
Location: Minnesota Humanities Center – 987 Ivy Ave. East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Description: Join the Minnesota Humanities Center for a Juneteenth breakfast. Musical guest Jevetta Steele will perform, followed by a talk by Angela Tate, curator of women’s history at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Story Strolls
Date: June 14-20
Location: “Juneteenth: A Children’s Story” by Opal Lee at North Commons Park, “Family Reunion” by Chad Richardson at Bottineau Park, “Soul Food Sunday” by Winsome Bingham at Phelps Park
Description: Presented by the Hennepin County Library.

Performances

Kumbayah; The Juneteenth Story
Date: June 16
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm
Location: The Breck School – 123 Ottawa Ave. North, Golden Valley, MN 55422
Description: Kumbayah The Juneteenth Story written by Rose McGee is a 90-minute fictitious, two-act play that addresses a factual and traumatic time in our history – when news was deliberately withheld that Black people were no longer to be kept as slaves in this country.

Green Roof Poetry: Queering Juneteenth Curated by Free Black Dirt
Date: June 30
Time: 6:30pm-8:00pm
Location: Wurtele Upper Garden – Walker Art Center — 725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Description: Join Free Black Dirt in celebration of our individual and collective liberation. And the pursuit of more. Green Roof Poetry brings together some of the Twin Cities’ most dynamic writers for literary evenings at the Walker. Grab your picnic blanket, stop at Cardamom’s outdoor bar to purchase curated picnic boxes and libations, and relax on the hillside for these fresh air readings.

Comments / 0

Related
mspmag.com

Minnesota’s Summer Art Fairs

Sitting right beside the iconic city landmark, the Stone Arch Bridge Festival brings over 200 artists to the west side of the Mississippi. With tons of local music, markets, and even a car show, you’ll have more than enough to pack into the two days. June 18–19, W. River Parkway, Mpls., stonearchbridgefestival.com.
WAYZATA, MN
CBS Minnesota

TC Pride, Minnesota Historical Society join forces for LGBTQ+ history tours

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 50th annual Twin Cities Pride Festival is one week away.But there's something you can do right now to learn more about the history of the movement in Minnesota.A new collaboration between Twin Cities Pride and the Minnesota Historical Society highlights Pride points across the metro.At first glance, these places may just look like a softball field, or a bar, or a park. But they're actually pieces of LGBTQIA+ history in the Twin Cities that you can learn about on a new interactive map leading up to Pride."Loring Park was actually the original space that they started the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
businessnorth.com

LISC Duluth names Sumair Sheikh new executive director

Sumair Sheikh, a seasoned non-profit, city and community leader, has been named the new executive director of LISC Duluth. Sheikh will spearhead the local office in Duluth that has invested nearly $86 million in affordable housing, small businesses, health, education, community safety and jobs throughout Duluth over the last 25 years.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
B105

Lincoln Park Pub Looking For Dine-And-Dashers

Ope. This is definitely not Minnesota nice: a popular bar and restaurant in the Lincoln Park area is asking for the public to help them identify two people they say dined and dashed recently. Another Duluth favorite, The Other Place Bar & Grill, had a similar situation recently. In late...
DULUTH, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 16, 2022

Fish are moving out of the shallows and transitioning to early summer patterns. While walleye anglers continue to have success using minnows, leeches and crawlers have become nearly as productive. Please note that flooding remains an issue at Voyageurs National Park. Anyone traveling to the park should call ahead for...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gateway Park Opens In St. Paul, With Skate Park Inspired By Teenage Friends

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two teenagers saw their vision come to life after a pitch to St. Paul city leaders. Gateway Park opened Tuesday along the Mississippi River. It has walking paths and plenty of space for games and picnics. (credit: CBS) There is also a skate park inspired by two friends, Theo and Luke, who presented the idea to developers when they were frustrated there weren’t more places to enjoy their sport. The park is part of the Highland Bridge development, situated where the former Ford Motor Company Twin Cities Assembly Plant once stood.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
AM 1390 KRFO

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Yes, lake weeds are worse this year; cold spring believed to be the culprit

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- So far on many Minnesota lakes, it's been the summer of weeds. From curlyleaf pondweed to native plants, everything seems to be coming up at the same time. On some bodies of water, weeds have turned into thick mats, and even when they're cleared off, more follow. "We go out there a couple times a year, and this year the weeds are definitely way worse than other years," said Jon Hamilton, a fisherman. Whether you're fishing, swimming or boating, you likely have company this summer. In parts of the state, lake weeds have taken over, invading...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Showing People How Beautiful These Cultures Are’: Owamni Celebrates Historic Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They are known as the Academy Awards of food, and a local restaurant just took home a top honor. Owamni, by the Sioux Chef, was named Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Awards in Chicago Monday night. The Minneapolis restaurant opened last year and serves Indigenous cuisine. The co-owner of the restaurant says this win is about much more than food. “We’re still here, you know. Our people are here, our ancestors are proud tonight, because we’re doing something different,” co-owner Sean Sherman said in his acceptance speech. That includes cooking with diverse ingredients like quail, bison, dandelion, sunflower...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

West of Duluth is a $12 Million Private Peninsula Estate with 6 Guest Homes

Just a couple of hours west of Duluth in Pequot Lakes is an estate unlike anything I have ever seen before, it's basically a private resort on a private peninsula. Located on the Whitefish Chain north of Brainerd on Whitefish Lake is this incredible estate built on a 3.17-acre peninsula with the main house, 6 guest houses, plus a guest suite above the garage, in total there are 19 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Party#Art#Come And Join Us#Block Party#Minnesotans#American#Stage Entertainment
B105

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If you Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They are the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, tires can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Chicago-Style Pop Up Eatery Is Open In West Duluth

Kaprice Brown moved to Duluth in 2005 and realized that Soul Food options in the area were scarce, so in 2012 she started Meals On Hills from her home. From there she moved to selling her food from Portland Square Park and then a food truck. She is now set up at Christ Temple Victory Center, at 330 North 59th Street in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota high school golf season ends in stunning fashion

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school golf season ended with some unique history for the boys in Class AAA.Northfield's defending champ Nate Stevens missed a putt that would have given him the title by himself. Then Edina's Jack Wetzel did the same. For the first time since the three-class system: a three-way tie for the state title."They're great people," said Wetzel, a senior headed to the Gophers next year. "So I'm pretty honored to share it with them."Owen Rexing of Rosemount birdied the last to claim a share of the title."I'm just a little bit in shock from not expecting...
EDINA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NAACP
Country
France
News Break
Politics
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Pack And Bridgeman’s Create Duluth-Themed Mega Malt

Who doesn't like malt from Bridgeman's restaurant, or know the quality of a Duluth Pack product?. The two local companies have teamed up to bring us the Northwoods Adventure Mega Malt. It's a combination that Duluth Pack and Bridgeman's Restaurant describe as a new creation that has a combination of things that would remind you of a great adventure. One that you would probably bring a Duluth Pack to.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy