Price for gas now averaging more than $6 a gallon in California

As inflation continues to trend upward gas prices hit a national average of $5 a gallon over the weekend but some states are already seeing much higher prices.

According to Triple-A, the average in California is well over $5 a gallon. As of Monday, it's sitting at $6.43 with the highest prices coming from Mono County where the average price is over $7.

Locally, Gas Buddy is showing Renegade Pride on Mount Vernon Avenue will cost you $5.73 a gallon. QuickServe in Tehachapi is priced at $5.75. The Fastrip on Bernard Street in Bakersfield is currently at $5.77 a gallon. And the Varsity gas station at 2023 Baker street is $5.79.