ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s $8.2 million East Warren streetscape revitalization starts

Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (WXYZ) — An $8.2 million makeover geared at revitalizing the East Warren corridor in Detroit is underway. The city said the project is through the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, and will help beautify the key stretch of road between Cadieux and 3 Mile, aiming to...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

$60M skilled trades training center opens in Detroit

Detroit — A year later than originally expected, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights opened a training center Wednesday that state and city officials say will provide opportunities for Detroiters and boost Michigan's competitiveness. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Mike Duggan were among those celebrating the completion...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Warren, MI
Warren, MI
Government
95.3 WBCKFM

Stolen Excavator Used to break into Metro Detroit ATM

We've all seen those videos of dumb criminals who pick an ATM as their target for some quick cash, right? Inevitably, they all turn out bad. You can drag those things for MILES behind a truck, run over them, bash them with sledge hammers, pick axes... nothing seems to work.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

QLINE announces extended streetcar service hours

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After returning to service with limited hours in September 2021 due to COVID-19 safety measures, the QLINE announced today that its Monday-Saturday service hours will be extended until midnight, beginning June 18. “When the QLINE returned from its COVID-19 service pause, we pledged to extend hours...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand River#Urban Construction#Snf#Mcnichols
Tv20detroit.com

Residents: Sapphire apartments air conditioning is inoperable

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents at The Sapphire apartment complex in Southfield say the building's air conditioning system isn't working. 7 Action News has reported on the property in recent years regarding a host of issues. Most recently, the building didn't have heat in the winter. Tenants say the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

List of cooling centers in metro Detroit amid rising temperatures

(WXYZ) — As temperatures rise, metro Detroit counties and community organizations will begin opening up its cooling centers for residents. In Detroit, several recreational centers will be opened to provide air-conditioned comfort for residents. Those cooling centers include: Adams / Butzel Complex, Farwell Recreation Center, Kemeny Recreation Center, Patton...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

UWM Sports Complex In Pontiac To Host Career Fair On June 23

(CBS DETROIT) – Several companies will be hiring at a career fair being held in Oakland County in June. Washington Events is partnering with the Pontiac Promise Zone (PPZ) and the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP) to host the 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo. Career Expo Event Flyer | Credit: Washington Events This career expo will provide students and residents in Pontiac and the Metro Detroit area with the opportunity to meet recruiters from local and regional organizations. Event organizers say participants can expect to see up to 100 different organizations at this job fair. A few of the industries the organizations are a part of include information technology, skill trades and apprenticeship programs, construction trades, retail, and business services. According to the event organizers, people attending the career expo should arrive dressed professionally and with several copies of their resumes or portfolios. The career expo will be on Thursday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UWM Sports Complex located at 867 S Blvd E in Pontiac. For additional information and to register for the event, visit here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newsrebeat.com

The construction of the Gordie-Howe Bridge could have damaged a road in Detroit

The collapse of a street section in Detroit can be attributed to the construction of the future Gordie-Howe International Bridge. This is according to Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) spokespersons. According to Tara Carson, the incident happened on the night of June 5th. So far, the exact causes of the collapse...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DRONE VIDEO: The aftermath of the fire at Detroit's Woodward Bar & Grill

(WXYZ) — We're getting a drone's eye view of the aftermath of a 3-alarm fire at Woodward Bar & Grill on Woodward Avenue and Baltimore in Detroit's New Center. The Detroit Fire Department kept the fire from spreading to critical buildings, homes and businesses connected on both sides on Tuesday. No injuries were reported, but the building has extensive damage.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Outdoor workers brave the heat as temperatures rise across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — No matter the temperature, there are many jobs that take place outside, and regardless of the weather, it needs to get done. Construction workers and first responders are some of those many brave men and women who are once again putting their duty first. Before noon, Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Statewide rent aid program will stop taking new applications June 30. What to know.

A statewide program to help families catch up on rent payments and avoid eviction will stop taking new applications after the end of the month.  City officials encouraged Detroiters to apply for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program — also known as CERA — before a June 30 deadline and broadly outlined resources available for residents after the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Communities try to keep cool during hot day

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — One-by-one kids took turns jumping into the pool just trying to keep cool on this toasty summer day. “We live here during the summertime,” says Desiree Davidson who lives around the corner from Lavagood park in Dearborn with daughter Eisley l. Lavagood has the...
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy