ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverleaf, TX

7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

CLOVERLEAF, Texas — (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said.

The child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family's home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said. Someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home, authorities said.

The boy's bedroom was near the front of the home, authorities said. He was struck in the chest and ran to his mother, but later died at a hospital, authorities said.

No one has been arrested, the sheriff's office said, and the motive for the shooting wasn't yet known.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

47 cats rescued from ‘sweltering heat’ inside vehicle at Minnesota rest stop

HARRIS, Minn. — Animal rescuers worked with police in Minnesota to rescue dozens of cats from a vehicle at a rest stop. The Animal Humane Society said in a news release that the 47 cats had been living in the vehicle with an owner for an extended period. AHS said that an additional 14 cats were surrendered to a separate rescue organization before its rescue on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf, officials say

MANTEO, N.C. — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.
ACCIDENTS
WSOC Charlotte

‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechner arrested in Ohio on OVI charge

“Anchorman” actor David Koechner was arrested in southern Ohio earlier this month on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired, authorities said. Koechner, 59, told authorities he was driving from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to a Comic Con event in Huntington, West Virginia, when he was pulled over by state troopers at 1:47 a.m. EDT on June 4, WJW-TV reported.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Silver, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cloverleaf, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Boy#Violent Crime#Harris County Sheriff#The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte

Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Amid heavy criticism six days after leaving the country without telling his constituents, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office confirmed Friday he had gone to Italy with his wife but was briefed regularly about intense flooding that devastated a large swath of Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities.
MONTANA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Arizona Supreme Court says anonymous juries constitutional

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can keep juror identities secret, rejecting a challenge from a southern Arizona journalist who argued that the right to observe trials included access to the names of jurors who decide the fate of people charged with crimes.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy