Alexandria, MN

Child In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Alexandria Hotel Pool

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday.

APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn.

Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call.

The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

